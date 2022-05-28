ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Immersive Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar Coming to Minnesota

By Carly Ross
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I first saw pictures of this cocktail bar I couldn't believe what I was looking at. There's an immersive cocktail bar coming to Minneapolis, Minnesota for a short time that's based on the movie Alice in Wonderland and it looks so amazing! The bar is called The Alice....

KFIL Radio

Books + Beer = A Whole New Type Of Fun In Rochester

You know all those Scholastic book fairs that we give our kids $10 for so they can get their favorites when it is set up at school? Imagine that...but with beer. If you are getting worked up right now, don't worry, no one is bringing beer into the schools. It's a book fair for adults WITH beer and it is happening in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Prince Mural Taking Shape in Minneapolis

A mural honoring one of the most famous Minnesotans is taking shape in downtown Minneapolis. Work on this impressive mural honoring the legacy of Prince began on May 16th, 2022. Standing over 100 feet tall and being painted on the exterior of Ramp A, this work of art is being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

As Downtown Mpls Looks To Summer Packed With Events, Officials Say Key To Safety Is In Numbers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City leaders are rolling out the red carpet to get people to visit downtown Minneapolis and enjoy a full summer of events. The next 99 days from Tuesday until Labor Day, 882 scheduled activities and events will welcome people back downtown for the first time in three years. “It is people who ultimately make our downtown extraordinary and we want you to be part of the action,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. The City of Minneapolis is welcoming people back to downtown with a list of events and activities that will showcase music, culture and fun. From Pianos on Parade, to food...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota State Fair Reveals 2022 Free Entertainment Lineup

It's crazy to think summer is almost here. That means nice weather and of course, the biggest event of the season: the Minnesota State Fair!. The Minnesota State Fair is known for its food, drinks and concerts! They start revealing their big concert lineups months in advance. In early February, they announced their first headliners. Zac Brown Band will take the stage at the fair on Friday, September 2nd.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota moviemaker attracts top Hollywood talent to latest project

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man continues to make his mark in Hollywood with a unique take on science-themed, “future-focused adventure stories.”. And now his projects also feature some of the most notable up-and-coming names in the movie business. Jeffrey Morris – a writer, director and producer based in...
CBS Minnesota

See A Turtle On Land? Report It To The Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you seen a turtle on the move lately? Minneapolis officials are asking you to report your turtle sightings, as they work to gather more information about their movements. Last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received almost 200 reports of turtle sightings, including dead turtles, which helped them learn more about turtle activity in the city’s parks. Turtles are increasingly on vulnerable land, especially when they cross roads and bike paths. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population decline across the country. Turtles are often on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Enjoy A Night Under The Stars Camping In This Southern Minnesota Vineyard!

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial, official, start of summer in Minnesota. Plenty of families pack up and head north to spend time away from home with friends and family. But what if you could get away, leave it all behind, and not have to drive hours away? A Lonsdale-area vineyard is offering a unique camping experience that takes place steps away from the growing grapes. Prairie Woods Farm Vineyard Camp has just ONE campsite, but it is award-winning. Here's what you need to know about camping at this close-by location.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KARE 11

Free summer YMCA memberships for teens is back for the sixth year

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Across the Twin Cities, teens in 9-12th grade will have the ability to attend YMCA health and well-being classes, gyms, fitness floors and aquatic areas at no charge. They have hosted the program in the metro for the past six summers. YMCA officials say the goal...
KIDS
KFIL Radio

Why You Need To Throw Out Strawberries Sold in Minnesota

Individuals in Minnesota are being asked to look in their refrigerators and freezers for any strawberries that they may have purchased between March 5th, 2022 and April 25th, 2022. These strawberries may be linked to the latest hepatitis A outbreak in Canada and the United States that has caused 17 people to become ill.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

7 must-try spots for cheap eats in the Twin Cities

As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Top Stores For Great And Unusual Gifts In Rochester Area

8 Stores in Rochester, Minnesota That Have Perfect (and sometimes unusual) Gifts!. Remember when The Mouse was open in Rochester, Minnesota in the Miracle Mile? It was one of my favorite stores to visit. This was also one of my go-to spots when I was looking for a unique gift for someone - teachers, family member birthdays, a neighbor that needed a little pick-me-up. I knew when I walked inside "The Mouse", I would be greeted with smiles and also amazing treasures that would make someone else smile too. Although that store is no longer open, Rochester does have some pretty amazing shops that offer a variety of amazing and unique gifts!
ROCHESTER, MN
mprnews.org

Photos: Festival caps week of reflection, remembrance two years after death of George Floyd

Two years after the murder of George Floyd, people gathered at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis to remember his life and take stock of the movement that his death sparked. The events were capped by the Rise and Remember Festival on Saturday. Photojournalist Tim Evans captured some of the events of the day, which included a rendition of the work Seven Last Words of the Unarmed, composed by Joel Thompson:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Why People Leave Money On Headstones at Minnesota Cemeteries

According to KROC News, Rochester’s annual Memorial Day program is happening today at 10:00 AM for the first time in several years. The gathering is being held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Nearly 30 veteran organizations, law enforcement agencies, and other community groups will take part in the. Whether...
ROCHESTER, MN
