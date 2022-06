Anna Jean O’Brien, 83, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Billy Joe, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home surrounded by her children. Anna Jean was born in Jolo, WV on November 25, 1938 to the late Elzie and Ella Napier. In addition to her parents, Anna Jean was preceded in death by her husband Billy Joe; brothers Willis, Kenneth, Wilburn, Wilkie, and Wilford; sister Effie Steele; and two grandchildren Vanessa and Porsha O’Brien.

FORT GAY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO