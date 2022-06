Boxing Insider reported on Monday that a Ryan Garcia-Javier Fortuna battle was likely going down on July 16 in Los Angeles. Now that fight is officially a done deal (though at the moment no location has been named). The two men were supposed to square off once before, but Garcia stepped out of the fight game for a bit. Now the popular lightweight is back, however, and the bout with Fortuna is on again.

16 HOURS AGO