ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jimmy Butler expected to play Game 7 despite ankle injury, knee inflammation

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7eHj_0ftieJne00
May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to move the ball in the first half against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat aren’t complaining about their injury situation as they prepare to host Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. Jimmy Butler became the latest addition to the injured list, twisting an ankle in the latter stages of his performance Friday night in Boston.

Butler, who is expected to play Sunday, is also dealing with inflammation in his right knee that forced him to miss the second half of Game 3. Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus all have hamstring issues. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro has missed the last three games due to a strained groin.

“This time of year, there’s nobody 100% healthy, both sides,” P.J. Tucker said. “I’m sure they got a bunch of guys, too, just trying to figure it out and give what they can. Try to win. That’s it. You can’t get these days back. It’s living in the moment, trying to just do what you can.”

The Heat are adopting a “wait and see” approach regarding Herro’s status for Game 7, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that Herro will have a daytime workout on Sunday, and the medical staff will determine whether he’s able to play. Spoelstra said before Friday’s game that Herro has “made progress” with the injury, but added that sitting him out was “the most responsible decision for us,” Friedell states.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Heat's Butler, Celtics' Williams questionable for Game 4

Heat star Jimmy Butler (knee inflammation) and Celtics center Robert Williams III (knee soreness) are both listed as questionable for Game 4 on Monday night, according to the teams’ injury reports. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Butler plans to play. He missed the second half of Game 3 due to the injury, while Williams missed the entire contest.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Few NBA head coaches in today's game have had as much postseason success as Erik Spoelstra. The Miami Heat head coach, who won two championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is looking to make his second NBA Finals in three years on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston in...
NBA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Tim Reynolds
Person
Kyle Lowry
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Why The Warriors Will Lose The NBA Championship: "The Celtics Are Gonna Win The World Championship. Because They Are The Best Team Remaining In The Playoffs Right Now, In My Opinion.”

It's not a secret that Charles Barkley's relationship with the Golden State Warriors fans isn't the best, and he's not bothered by that. The former NBA MVP embraced the role of villain in the Western Conference Finals, rooting for the Dallas Mavericks just to piss off the Dubs Nation. They...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#The Miami Heat#The Associated Press#Espn
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo gets 100% honest on Tyler Herro regret after Heat’s Game 7 loss to Celtics

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo admits Tyler Herro’s injury really hurt the team in their series against the Boston Celtics. Adebayo is not using it as an excuse for their 4-3 loss in the series, highlighting that they are a deep team that is used to going through adversity. However, the Heat big man did say that they really missed what Herro provides as an offensive boost off the bench.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Spun

NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy