Jimmy Butler expected to play Game 7 despite ankle injury, knee inflammation

May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to move the ball in the first half against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat aren’t complaining about their injury situation as they prepare to host Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. Jimmy Butler became the latest addition to the injured list, twisting an ankle in the latter stages of his performance Friday night in Boston.

Butler, who is expected to play Sunday, is also dealing with inflammation in his right knee that forced him to miss the second half of Game 3. Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus all have hamstring issues. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro has missed the last three games due to a strained groin.

“This time of year, there’s nobody 100% healthy, both sides,” P.J. Tucker said. “I’m sure they got a bunch of guys, too, just trying to figure it out and give what they can. Try to win. That’s it. You can’t get these days back. It’s living in the moment, trying to just do what you can.”

The Heat are adopting a “wait and see” approach regarding Herro’s status for Game 7, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that Herro will have a daytime workout on Sunday, and the medical staff will determine whether he’s able to play. Spoelstra said before Friday’s game that Herro has “made progress” with the injury, but added that sitting him out was “the most responsible decision for us,” Friedell states.