ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indiana stuns Maryland 6-4 in 11 for Big Ten semis berth

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. — Freshman Josh Pyne had a two-out, two-run single in the top of the...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

2nd victim dies after motorcycle collides with antelope in southern Utah

TROPIC, Garfield County — A man and woman from Nebraska have both died after authorities say the motorcycle they were riding struck an antelope in southern Utah Monday morning. Levi S. Grant, 62, and a 61-year-old woman, both of Chadron, were riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on state Route...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why your next Utah hike may make you $20K richer

SOUTH SALT LAKE — John Maxim and David Cline had an interesting idea two years ago in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. They decided to hide $5,000 in a treasure chest somewhere in the Wasatch Mountain foothills, providing clues online to help people find it. The pair of real estate investors figured it would be a fun activity to get people's minds off COVID-19, while they also got to enjoy Utah's outdoor splendor.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland#Indiana#Rutgers University#Semis#Big Ten Tournament#College Baseball#College Sports
ksl.com

Republican challenger blasts Burgess Owens for ducking primary election debates

​​DRAPER — Calling him a "coward," a Republican challenger in Utah's 4th Congressional District blasted incumbent Rep. Burgess Owens for declining to participate in debates before the June 28 GOP primary election. At a news conference Tuesday outside Owens' campaign office in Draper, candidate Jake Hunsaker also went...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

'The greatest gift': Utah mom, 50, gives birth to her granddaughter as a surrogate

PLEASANT GROVE — As Kaitlyn Munoz held her daughter in her arms for the very first time, she looked at her mother with tears streaming down her face, full of gratitude. Her mother, Chalise Smith, was in the hospital delivery bed and looked back at her daughter with matching tears filled with love that has no bounds.
ksl.com

3 Utah cake artists snag a televised win with impressively huge creation

SALT LAKE CITY — Three talented local cake artists teamed up to compete on — and win — Food Network Canada's "the Big Bake," and their episode can now be viewed in the U.S. Jennifer Vesper, Emerlie Miller and Mandy Clifford had never competed together before, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy