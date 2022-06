Giovani Lo Celso’s time at Tottenham Hotspur will officially end this transfer window. The only question is how soon will Spurs sell him off? Yesterday, rumors dropped that a deal for the Argentine midfielder was all but completed and that Villarreal wanted it finished by June 7. The rumor, however, was flimsy because it came from a relatively unknown person in Spanish football reporting. The tweet is now deleted, which falls in line with Dan Kilpatrick’s reporting today: That rumor was garbage and Spurs are still shopping.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO