Denver, CO

Missing Denver mom and two kids found safe after Amber Alert issued

By Robert Garrison
Denver Channel
 3 days ago

DENVER — A missing Denver mother and her two kids were safely located Saturday after authorities issued an Amber...

www.thedenverchannel.com

KKTV

Teen in custody after allegedly stabbing guard and escaping from Colorado detention center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is back in custody following an allegedly violent attack on a guard in Colorado. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda was being held at the Platte Valley Youth facility and was at a dentist appointment Tuesday morning when he stabbed the guard and fled. A shelter-in-place was initially issued for the area around Harlan Street and West 44th Avenue in Denver. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said around 11:45 a.m, that law enforcement was also searching the area of 20th and Wadsworth, where a male matching the suspect description was seen. The sheriff's office located him and has confirmed he was not the suspect.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Man who died Monday in Denver from gunshot wound was shot in Aurora, police say

AURORA | Aurora police are leading an investigation into a shooting Monday evening near the Aurora-Denver border that resulted in the death of an unidentified man. Denver Police contacted Aurora police Monday night regarding a man suffering gunshot wounds who died while in the area of East 16th Avenue and Willow Street in Denver, just west of the Aurora-Denver border.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

A shooting Monday night in Aurora left one man dead, according to Aurora police. Denver police were sent to East 16th Avenue and North Willow Street for a report of a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, Denver police learned the shooting occurred near...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff's deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

1 killed in east Denver shooting

DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting in the East Colfax neighborhood of Denver Monday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said. Police first reported the shooting around 5 p.m. They said it happened in the alley between the 1600-blocks of Willow and Xanthia streets. The victim's name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Says No Evidence Shots Were Fired At Aurora Spring Carnival After 911 Reports

AURORA (CBS4) — After receiving reports, Aurora Police Department told CBS4 investigators found no evidence shots were fired in the area of Town Center at Aurora's spring carnival event Saturday night. (credit: CBS) Several people called 911 around 10 p.m. the night of the event, reporting they heard gunfire at a carnival in the mall's parking lot. We spoke to carnival staff who heard the commotion of people screaming but not anything that sounded like gunfire. RELATED: Sound Of Gunshots Frighten Carnival Crowd At Town Center At Aurora "We had some of the best security here last night. They're doubled up today so we can come back and have fun," said Johnny Atchison, a carnival employee. "We're here in the name of fun, not in the name of a gun." Aurora police said they understood this was a scary situation, and they will continue to have off-duty officers at events like the carnival.
AURORA, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Coroner identifies second victim in overturned boat accident in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the second victim in the overturned boat accident which happened on Sunday. According to the coroner, 30-year-old Joshua Prindle, of Pueblo West was been identified. The two victims identified, Joshua and Jessica Prindle are confirmed to be husband and wife. Jessica was identified by The post Coroner identifies second victim in overturned boat accident in Lake Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man being held in connection to deadly shooting

DENVER — A man is being held on second-degree murder charges after a deadly shooting Saturday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. DPD said at 9:38 p.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of South Sheridan Boulevard. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday,...
DENVER, CO

