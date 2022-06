HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - On June 11 from 2-6 pm, hundreds of people will walk under a giant rainbow arch to gather in Highland Park, behind the Hastings Museum, for Hastings PRIDE 2022, a festival and march celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Nebraska. Now in its third formal year, Hastings PRIDE is growing at a breakneck pace, with the number of attendees and exhibitors increasing year over year. Organizers are expecting at least 500 guests this year.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO