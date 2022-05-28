ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Late Monday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong to severe storms are expected to develop over parts of central...

WHO 13

Iowa storm chasers catch flying grain bin on video

HAMILTON COUNTY, IOWA — The National Weather Service on Tuesday is assessing damage from severe storms on Monday night, but two storm chasers have an idea what they saw. “Here comes the tornado!,” Travis Kramme and Nic Hansen yelled on Monday night as they were rolling on a cell phone camera as the storm hit. […]
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Monday's storms did not all come with alerted warnings, but still caused significant damage across central Iowa. The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not believe any tornadoes touched down. Straight-line winds caused damage in Boone and Hamilton counties. No severe thunderstorm warnings or...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Powerful storms rip across state, causing scattered damage, power outages

Storm damage is scattered from one end of Iowa to the other after severe weather rolled through late Monday night and early this morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Krull says at least a dozen counties are reporting damage to trees, roofs and farm outbuildings, with some of the worst of it being found in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Six Iowa Counties In Disaster Proclamation Due To Recent Storms

(Undated) -- Six Iowa counties are included in a state disaster proclamation, because of severe weather starting May 26th and continuing. Counties include: Boone, Des Moines County, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon and Webster counties. The proclamation activates the Individual Assistance Grant program for qualifying residents as well as a Disaster Management...
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
kiow.com

Severe Weather May be in the Immediate Future

After a long cool spell, temperatures across north Iowa have warmed up, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Meteorologist Alexis Jimenez at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says with the clashing of cold and warm air masses, there’s an increased risk for rough weather. While parts...
JOHNSTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Several storm chances to start the week, some may be severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Sunny and windy conditions have been the theme of Memorial Day Weekend thus far. That pattern will change rapidly over the next few days. Memorial Day should have more sunshine than Sunday with temperatures warming up to near 90. After 6 p.m.,...
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Volunteer weather observers are needed

JOHNSTON — The National Weather Service is looking for Iowa volunteers to help be their eyes and ears when severe weather strikes — and for everyday data. Meteorologist Allen Curtis, at the Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re in need of what are known as “weather observers” in several Iowa communities. “We’re looking for people to record temperatures, highs and lows, precipitation, rainfall, snowfall and snow depth, things of that nature,” Curtis says, “and it really becomes important because it ties into things like federal funding.”
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Daylight reveals Iowa storm damage

AUDUBON, Iowa — Memorial Day storms brought damage to parts of Iowa. KCCI is getting several reports of damage to power lines and cattle barns. KCCI'S Nicole Tam reports from Audubon, where a farm was hit hard by some wind.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Warned About “Rolling Blackouts” This Summer

Demand could exceed supply when it comes to energy this summer, and therefore experts are warning residents in Iowa and 14 other states to expect "rolling blackouts". It feels like we've barely had a taste of spring in the Hawkeye state and now, here comes summer. According to the Des Moines Register, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says we are in for "above average" temperatures this summer, meaning our air conditioners could be getting used A LOT.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Holiday weekend accidents claim the lives of four Iowa motorcyclists

At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. 56-year-old 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn died at the scene. His passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Northern Iowa gears up for unusual primary

(ABC 6 News) - Iowa is gearing up for a primary election on June 7. Election officials say they have seen more interest in these races because of recent redistricting, however in Northern Iowa some seats may stay uncontested. Republican and Democratic ballots in Mitchell County will have an empty...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

Dubuque, IA (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware”...
DUBUQUE, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Iowa 13-year-old advances to National Spelling Bee quarterfinals

WASHINGTON, DC — A 13-year-old from eastern Iowa has made it through the first three rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Edith Dawson just finished 8th grade in Mount Vernon. She correctly spelled the word for the Korean alphabet in the opening round of the National Spelling Bee. In the second round, she was asked to give another word that means hackneyed. She correctly answered: “Trite.” In the third round, Dawson spelled Tutelary.
WASHINGTON, DC
KCCI.com

State Patrol reports multiple fatal crashes on holiday weekend

Four people have died in four separate crashes since Saturday according to the Iowa State Patrol. Those crashes happened in Dubuque, Montgomery, Plymouth, and Pottawattamie counties. A vehicle lost control, entered a ditch and rolled at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday in Dubuque County. The crash resulted in the death of...
KCCI.com

Multiple fatalities in Iowa after separate motorcycle crashes

Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...

