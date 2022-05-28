ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

GRDA Police: 42-Year-Old Man Drowns In Creek, Authorities Investigating

By News On 6
 3 days ago
Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) Police said a 42-year-old man drowned after jumping into Flint Creek trying to rescue his son Saturday afternoon.

According to the GRDA Police Department, the boy jumped in the water from the top of Flint Creek Dam and the 42-year-old man went in to rescue him.

This happened near Siloam Springs, Arkansas, around 1 p.m.

Authorities said both the man and boy were underwater for five to seven minutes before being rescued by citizens who gave them CPR as they were pulled out.

Police said the boy, whose name and age was not given, was revived at the scene but the man died at a local hospital.

This is an active investigation. GRDA Police will provide more information soon.

Stay tuned for updates.

