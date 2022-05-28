When is F1 Monaco Grand Prix? UK start time, TV channel and live stream for Monte Carlo race

F1 is back with the most iconic race of them all - the Monaco Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won in Monte Carlo last year, and will look to do so again in order to extend his six-point world championship lead over Charles Leclerc.

Max Vertsappen was last year's Monaco Grand Prix winner Credit: Getty

But Leclerc is a national of Monaco himself and will be looking to give the home crowd something to cheer about this weekend.

However, as revealed by SunSport, this could be one of the last Grand Prix races in Monaco, with the track unable to match the lucrative sums paid by the likes of Qatar and Saudi Arabia for the right to host a race.

When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29.

The all-important race will commence at 2pm on Sunday, May 29.

What TV channel is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix on and can I live stream it?

The Monaco Grand Prix race weekend is live on Sky Sports F1.

To stream it live, head to Sky Go, the Sky Sports website, the Sky Sports app or Now TV.

Race schedule

Friday

Practice One - 1pm

Practice Two - 4pm

Saturday

Practice Three - 12pm

Qualifying - 3pm

Sunday

Race - 2pm