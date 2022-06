City of Oakland still blocks a homeless people’s solution to homelessness. $40,000 is enough to buy a car. $40,000 could feed my family for 10 years. I have never seen that much money in my life, yet the only way I can move from a couch to an actual bedroom, along with my Homefulness family, many of whom are in far worse living situations than I, is to fork over $40,000 to the City of Oakland’s Building Department.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO