Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 7

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jay King: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable again for Game 7, per the Celtics.

Source: Twitter @ByJayKing

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Same injury report as usual right now… Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams (knee) – questionable for Game 7. – 6:36 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Per Celtics: Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are the usual – questionable – 5:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are again questionable for tomorrow’s Game 7.

Sam Hauser remains out. – 5:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Celtics injury report for Game 7:

Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT

Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE – 5:24 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart and Rob Williams remain questionable for Game 7 at Miami tomorrow. – 5:24 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable again for Game 7, per the Celtics. – 5:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams wasn’t dealing with anything physical. He said that the team was trying to manage Williams’ minutes, and him not coming back in was the result of Al Horford making big plays late in the game. – 11:06 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I love Marcus Smart. Always have, always will. And he’s a modern point guard, so stop with all the “Need a point guard stuff.”, especially when you don’t even know what that means in today’s game.

But 4-of-15 and 1-of-9 doesn’t cut it. Just a brutal game from him. – 11:59 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

PJ Tucker laughing at Marcus Smart being the victim of flopping is all the vibes I need rn – 11:27 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Marcus Smart complaining about a guy drawing a charge by sliding under a player going up for a dunk is pretty rich. – 11:24 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

I like to complain about Bam’s moving screens but Marcus Smart is running around putting people in sleeper holds. – 11:00 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics finally back to taking advantage of Lowry as the low man with quick cuts to draw Bam up and one-time oop it to Rob Williams, who can grab it out of the sky where nobody else can go. – 10:27 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

I swear the Celtics continually try to throw lobs higher and higher to see if Robert Williams can come down with it. He somehow does every time. – 10:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four fouls on PJ Tucker.

Marcus Smart gets one to fall and has a chance at a four-point play. Great pass by Al Horford. – 10:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart is clearly hurting, but Boston needs more from him. – 10:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four fouls on Grant Williams.

Rob Williams back in. – 10:10 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Grant Williams starts for Rob Williams as Rob returns to the bench a minute into the half from stretching/going to the bathroom/whatever they say next – 10:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams is again starting the third quarter in place of Robert Williams. Same as Game 5. – 10:06 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Robert Williams is just an incredible rim protector. Jimmy Butler had Brown beaten. Williams comes over and changes the layup…. – 9:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart is telling all of the Celtics to calm down after that foul call against Derrick White.

Zach Zarba just warned both teams about complaining. But that was a very soft foul call against White. – 9:41 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/mZ2kbsOFaL9:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Both Rob Williams and Jimmy Butler stayed in after the timeout. Both looked a little worse for wear before the timeout. – 9:09 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Rob Williams just affected or blocked four shots on one possession, which 1) wow Rob 2) the Heat got four shots on one possession (and still have the ball). – 9:07 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Not sure if Robert Williams is making it through all 4 quarters. He is strugg-a-ling physically. – 9:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 6:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Heat starters:

Bam Adebayo

P.J. Tucker

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry – 8:10 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Celtics list Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as both available. Smart then comes out, to applause, to do his pre-game shooting. – 7:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Celtics:

Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE

Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 7:46 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially in and playing tonight – 7:40 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

For tonight’s ECF Game 6

Miami: Tyler Herro – out

Boston: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – available

All the stars are aligning for the Celtics to make their first trip back to the NBA Finals since 2010 – so expect a proud but banged up Heat team to come out swinging… – 7:37 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart has been upgraded from questionable to available for Game 6 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…7:35 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both available for the Celtics tonight – 7:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Per Celtics:

Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE

Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 7:34 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both available tonight, per the Celtics. – 7:33 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Celtics’ Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available to play in Game 6 vs. Heat, per team. – 7:32 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available for tonight. #Celtics #Heat7:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both available for Game 6, per the Celtics. – 7:31 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Per Udoka: still a game time decision on Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – 6:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams remain game-time decisions tonight. – 6:47 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart & Robert Williams are both going to test their injuries and are game time decisions – 6:47 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka again says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both go through pregame testing to determine their availability for Game 6 tonight. – 6:47 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Robert Williams and Marcus Smart remain game-time decisions, per Ime Udoka. – 6:47 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams and Marcud Smart will get tested tonight and see how they feel. They “did a little at shootaround.” – 6:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both going to go through pregame testing, but it’s still a gametime decision if they play. – 6:46 PM

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available for Game 6 tonight. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 27, 2022

Gary Washburn: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will be tested pregame and remain game-time decisions. Udoka is not giving any early hints. #Celtics #Heat. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / May 27, 2022

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are once again questionable to play in Game 6 Friday night. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 26, 2022

