Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 7
Jay King: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable again for Game 7, per the Celtics.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams wasn’t dealing with anything physical. He said that the team was trying to manage Williams’ minutes, and him not coming back in was the result of Al Horford making big plays late in the game. – 11:06 AM
I love Marcus Smart. Always have, always will. And he’s a modern point guard, so stop with all the “Need a point guard stuff.”, especially when you don’t even know what that means in today’s game.
But 4-of-15 and 1-of-9 doesn’t cut it. Just a brutal game from him. – 11:59 PM
PJ Tucker laughing at Marcus Smart being the victim of flopping is all the vibes I need rn – 11:27 PM
Marcus Smart complaining about a guy drawing a charge by sliding under a player going up for a dunk is pretty rich. – 11:24 PM
I like to complain about Bam’s moving screens but Marcus Smart is running around putting people in sleeper holds. – 11:00 PM
Celtics finally back to taking advantage of Lowry as the low man with quick cuts to draw Bam up and one-time oop it to Rob Williams, who can grab it out of the sky where nobody else can go. – 10:27 PM
I swear the Celtics continually try to throw lobs higher and higher to see if Robert Williams can come down with it. He somehow does every time. – 10:27 PM
Four fouls on PJ Tucker.
Marcus Smart gets one to fall and has a chance at a four-point play. Great pass by Al Horford. – 10:12 PM
Marcus Smart is clearly hurting, but Boston needs more from him. – 10:11 PM
Four fouls on Grant Williams.
Rob Williams back in. – 10:10 PM
Grant Williams starts for Rob Williams as Rob returns to the bench a minute into the half from stretching/going to the bathroom/whatever they say next – 10:08 PM
Grant Williams is again starting the third quarter in place of Robert Williams. Same as Game 5. – 10:06 PM
Robert Williams is just an incredible rim protector. Jimmy Butler had Brown beaten. Williams comes over and changes the layup…. – 9:46 PM
Marcus Smart is telling all of the Celtics to calm down after that foul call against Derrick White.
Zach Zarba just warned both teams about complaining. But that was a very soft foul call against White. – 9:41 PM
Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/mZ2kbsOFaL – 9:35 PM
Both Rob Williams and Jimmy Butler stayed in after the timeout. Both looked a little worse for wear before the timeout. – 9:09 PM
Rob Williams just affected or blocked four shots on one possession, which 1) wow Rob 2) the Heat got four shots on one possession (and still have the ball). – 9:07 PM
Not sure if Robert Williams is making it through all 4 quarters. He is strugg-a-ling physically. – 9:06 PM
Celtics starters for Game 6:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:10 PM
Celtics list Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as both available. Smart then comes out, to applause, to do his pre-game shooting. – 7:50 PM
