ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Critical Fire Condition Warnings Issued Across US Southwest

thedallasnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest on Saturday, as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation's largest active wildfire. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 1,272 square kilometers (491 square miles) of forest...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Earthquake reported near Utah, Colorado border

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon and it was felt in the Grand Junction, Colorado area as well as Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.8 magnitude earthquake around 4:12 p.m. Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 miles from Fruita, Colorado, and about […]
MOAB, UT
Denver Channel

New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continue to battle the nation's largest active wildfire, federal forest officials are worrying about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire is the largest in New Mexico history.
SANTA FE, NM
krwg.org

Crews Make Gains on Largest Fire in New Mexico

Crews are making progress in stopping the nation’s largest active wildfire from spreading. Progress on Monday came on the fourth straight day of warnings of extreme fire conditions in northern New Mexico. The nearly 8-week-old fire was surrounded by containment lines cut and scraped around half of of its...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
KRQE News 13

A northern New Mexico community’s well is running dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A community in northern New Mexico already impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire has another problem on their hands. Buena Vista in Mora County is home to more than 350 people and right now families are struggling because the community’s well is running dry. Imagine not having access to clean water […]
MORA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Rain chances return to parts of New Mexico by the middle of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds return again Tuesday afternoon, but won’t be as strong as today. Moisture will start to return to eastern New Mexico, with shower and thunderstorm chances returning late this week. Windy weather and extremely dry conditions continued the very high fire danger into Monday...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado

More precipitation is anticipated in Colorado to start the week, expected to land as snow along the mountains of the Northern Front Range. Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land along the Continental Divide, in the mountains west of Boulder and in the area of I-70. In a high-end forecast scenario, totals would still top out at about 18 inches, but deeper snow would be much more widespread in the aforementioned region.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Rodriguez
KRQE News 13

Where refugees in New Mexico are arriving from

(STACKER) The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
News Channel Nebraska

Spring snow storm strands Memorial Day travelers in northwest Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. - A major spring snow storm dumped more than three feet of snow and stranded travelers on Highway 296 near Cody in northwest Wyoming Monday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, dozens of people were caught in the storm that closed the highway northwest of Cody, between U.S. 212 and WY 120. A spokesperson for the department said vehicles, including a pickup pulling a camper trailer, were stuck and spun out on the highway Sunday night.
CODY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Massive Storm Dumps 3 Feet Of Snow In Northwest Wyo; Dozens Of Travelers Rescued

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A major spring snow storm dumped more than 3 feet of snow on northwest Wyoming over the Memorial Day weekend, stranding dozens of travelers on the Chief Joseph Highway. Dozens of people caught in the storm that closed Wyoming Highway 296,...
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Firefighters
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildfire in Conejos County prompts new evacuations, road closures in southern Colorado

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -— A fire that broke out Saturday night is now measuring around 200 acres, with evacuations and pre-evacuation notices in place. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is calling the blaze the Menkhaven Fire. Officials report that it's burning about seven miles northwest of Fox Creek. USFS said there was no significant The post Wildfire in Conejos County prompts new evacuations, road closures in southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Mayor Will Propose Municipal Gun Ban

In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KRQE News 13

Dry and warm, moisture pushes in from the east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sunny, dry, breezy, and seasonable conditions continue Tuesday before a significant change moves into eastern New Mexico by Wednesday. Moisture and rain chances finally pick up by the mid to later parts of the work week. Tuesday will be slightly cooler in the northeastern parts of the state as a weak backdoor […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Department of Game and Fish announce free fishing day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is announcing free fishing day. Saturday, June 4, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout New Mexico. No fishing license is required to fish on June 4, but all other fishing rules apply. […]
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy