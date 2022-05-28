ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne police shoot, kill Nebraska homicide suspect

By Star-Tribune staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

Police in Wyoming shot and killed a Nebraska homicide suspect on Saturday after finding him inside a Cheyenne home, authorities said.

Police say officers fired at Davin Darayle Saunders after he pulled a gun while they attempted to remove him from the home. They had fired gas into the house to get him to leave.

Authorities in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, wanted Saunders on multiple homicide-related charges, according to Cheyenne police. They say he was considered armed and dangerous and had a history of violence.

On Tuesday, Cheyenne police learned Saunders was possibly there. The tracked him to a home on the 2500 block of East 11th Street.

Cheyenne's SWAT team conducted surveillance at the home, and received a warrant to go inside.

The SWAT team asked Saunders to leave the home, but police say he refused.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the inquiry into the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Swat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy