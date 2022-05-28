Cheyenne police shoot, kill Nebraska homicide suspect

Police in Wyoming shot and killed a Nebraska homicide suspect on Saturday after finding him inside a Cheyenne home, authorities said.

Police say officers fired at Davin Darayle Saunders after he pulled a gun while they attempted to remove him from the home. They had fired gas into the house to get him to leave.

Authorities in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, wanted Saunders on multiple homicide-related charges, according to Cheyenne police. They say he was considered armed and dangerous and had a history of violence.

On Tuesday, Cheyenne police learned Saunders was possibly there. The tracked him to a home on the 2500 block of East 11th Street.

Cheyenne's SWAT team conducted surveillance at the home, and received a warrant to go inside.

The SWAT team asked Saunders to leave the home, but police say he refused.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the inquiry into the shooting.