Another West coast star is heavily considering Notre Dame

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
The Irish are one of a few schools in the nation that can recruit on a national level. Regardless of where the prospect resides, the Notre Dame coaching staff can walk the halls and create a buzz.

The react goes from coast to coast, all you have to do is look at the current recruiting cycles to see that. Marcus Freeman has gotten commitments from both coasts, defensive end Boubacar Traore resides in Massachusetts while tight end Cooper Flanagan is from California. They aren’t the only ones from each coast just an example of the Irish’s reach.

The recent commitment from running back Jayden Limar, of Washington, reinforces the reach. Limar isn’t the only Washington prospect the Irish are after, cornerback Jasiah Wagoner is also considering heading to South Bend and he announced his final seven schools which included Notre Dame.

The next step is making a shorter list for Wagoner, as he is still considering California, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and home state Washington along with the Irish. Hopefully Limar gets in his ear about joining him in South Bend.

