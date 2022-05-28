GALLERY: VP Harris visits Buffalo for mass shooting victim’s funeral

Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo at 8:45 a.m.
They then headed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church for the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
Harris stopped at the Jefferson Avenue Tops to pay her respects to the victims of the mass shooting before heading back to the airport.
The fatal mass shooting inside a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store on May 14 has shaken the faith of national political leaders by echoing a tragic and familiar refrain across the country—another mass shooting that appears motivated by race and hate. Payton Gendron, 18, traveled 200 miles from his home...
If you’re an out-of-towner that is moving to Buffalo for the first time, it can be tricky to know not only which neighborhood to call home, but how to find an available apartment that's right for you and your family (or cat/dog). On the Buffalo subreddit, user TomatoSmoothie (great...
If you have already gotten to your desk this morning, you probably noticed that the price of gas has not changed much. While there is a “gas tax holiday” coming to Western New York starting June 1st, one pastor from Michigan decided that he could not wait any longer before stepping in to help out.
CNN’s Victor Blackwell recently broke down into tears during his live report on the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. that resulted in the deaths of 10 Black adults. The clip of Blackwell talking with one of the victims’ family members went viral on social media....
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Mourners laid to rest the last of 10 Black people killed in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket with a service on Saturday that became a call to action and an emotional plea to end the hate and violence that has wracked the nation.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited a church for the second week in a row Sunday to talk about mass shootings and demand stronger action from government. Calling the shooters who killed 21 in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 in Buffalo “domestic terrorists,” he said, “Our government must take more action against these racists now.”
Three former staffers accused New York Assemblymember Patrick Burke of firing them after urging him to condemn white supremacy in response to the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo in which a gunman slew 10 Black people. They told The New York Post on Saturday (May 28) that the Buffalo...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt has covered the big stories across the nation and world. In May, he was in Buffalo covering the mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson. 13 people were shot, 10 died and police arrested a self-proclaimed white supremacist who targeted Black people.
Surprisingly, there are 7 towns in New York State that don't allow liquor to be sold...at all. I'm going to be very honest, I could NEVER live in a dry town or county. Sorry, not sorry. I 'needs' my wine, period!. Here in New York, it seems like our liquor...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Esteemed News 4 anchor Melanie Orlins announced on air Friday that she will be leaving the station next week after five years on Wake Up! and News 4 at Noon. Her last day will be Friday, June 3. “I quickly learned why it’s called The...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the past decade or so we have seen seemingly impossible projects finally take shape here in the Queen City, from the Darwin Martin House, to the Richardson-Olmsted Campus, to waterfront development. However, one towering hurdle still stands out on our skyline, but momentum is finally building for the Central Terminal.
For the last few weeks, the COVID-19 virus has been making its impact known again all across New York State. Some experts are not surprised by this considering Western New York's 7-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate is still hovering around 12.5%. While the percentages in Western New York are much lower than some other areas of the state, anything above 5% is considered high, and as you can see we're well above that.
The Police in the Town Of Hamburg has confirmed that a black bear has been seen wandering around the area over the weekend. The Town of Hamburg police posted on their Facebook page that the bear was seen on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive in the town of Hamburg. The bear was spotted on MAy 28th around 1:30 am. Police have advised residents in the area to stay away from the bear if they see it.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning following reports that a student brought a gun into the building. Police responded to the call just before 11 a.m. and determined that a seventh grader brought a BB gun into school. The BB gun was […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will show its love for Black-owned restaurants beginning on June 12, helping to support and promote minority-owned businesses. More than 50 restaurants are participating this year, making this Buffalo’s biggest Black Restaurant Week to date. The fifth annual event has moved from...
Celebrating a birthday is a big deal! Even if you are the kind of person that isn’t super showy about the day, it is a day that should be celebrated nonetheless. You made another trip around the sun, and a lot has happened in the last 365 days that are accomplishments in itself, and they should be celebrated...but where?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown announced on Tuesday that Chantele Thompson has been appointed to the position of Chief Diversity Officer of Mayor Brown’s new Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Thompson was born and raised in Buffalo and is a graduate of City Honors. Thompson earned...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday more than 200 people filled Mount Aaron Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Geraldine Chapman Talley, one of the ten people killed in the Tops mass shooting on May 14. Friday's service took place exactly a week before Talley would've celebrated...
