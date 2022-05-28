ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

GALLERY: VP Harris visits Buffalo for mass shooting victim’s funeral

By Patrick Ryan
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sg7uk_0fti8v8z00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Buffalo Saturday for the funeral of Buffalo mass shooting victim 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield .

Frustrated Dems weigh limited options after Buffalo shooting

Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo at 8:45 a.m.

They then headed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church for the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.

Harris stopped at the Jefferson Avenue Tops to pay her respects to the victims of the mass shooting before heading back to the airport.

15 people joined chatroom set up by Buffalo suspect just before shooting

In addition, Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Benjamin Crump, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other state and local leaders were in attendance.

View a photo gallery of the vice president’s visit below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBTr1_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris walks to board Air Force Two, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff is at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWIX0_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., before boarding Air Force Two, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is second from right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEwTy_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris waves before boarding Air Force Two, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, third from right, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., center, and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, left, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443ddB_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul before boarding Air Force Two, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GC51b_0fti8v8z00
    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., left, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, right, wait to greet Vice President Kamala Harris, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is second from right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxghk_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff step off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dq8nv_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr45m_0fti8v8z00
    Mourners embrace before a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06e90T_0fti8v8z00
    Mourners comfort Angela Crawley, seated at bottom left, and Robin Harris, daughters of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGflg_0fti8v8z00
    The Rev. Al Sharpton arrives for a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxvBT_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Sitting with Harris are Whitfield’s daughters Angela Crawley, top left, and Robin Harris. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzYOa_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Robin Harris, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, during a memorial service for Whitfield at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezcgm_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Robin Harris, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, during a memorial service for Whitfield at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Seated with Harris are her husband Doug Emhoff, second from left, and Whitfield’s daughter Angela Crawley. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQcUr_0fti8v8z00
    Mourners participate in a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtHGv_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48toTP_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179xsF_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ruFc_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFMVd_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mr3c_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIKaT_0fti8v8z00
    The Rev. Al Sharpton reacts as he invites Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJrpa_0fti8v8z00
    The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Em90r_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEmoo_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff leave after visiting a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Prior to visiting the memorial Harris spoke at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VagWv_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for one of the victims, Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSBq2_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for one of the victims Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrkAp_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, one of the victims, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7Fqe_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the press before boarding Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is returning to Washington after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzbB1_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the press before boarding Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is returning to Washington after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff stands at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhNrH_0fti8v8z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the press before boarding Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is returning to Washington after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff stands at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
Black Enterprise

Buffalo Shooting Underscores the Human Cost of Hatred

The fatal mass shooting inside a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store on May 14 has shaken the faith of national political leaders by echoing a tragic and familiar refrain across the country—another mass shooting that appears motivated by race and hate. Payton Gendron, 18, traveled 200 miles from his home...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Pastor Buys Gas For Western New York Residents

If you have already gotten to your desk this morning, you probably noticed that the price of gas has not changed much. While there is a “gas tax holiday” coming to Western New York starting June 1st, one pastor from Michigan decided that he could not wait any longer before stepping in to help out.
BUFFALO, NY
WABE

CNN anchor reflects on covering Buffalo mass shooting

CNN’s Victor Blackwell recently broke down into tears during his live report on the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. that resulted in the deaths of 10 Black adults. The clip of Blackwell talking with one of the victims’ family members went viral on social media....
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harris, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
AOL Corp

Cuomo addresses mass shootings for second week in a row at NYC church

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited a church for the second week in a row Sunday to talk about mass shootings and demand stronger action from government. Calling the shooters who killed 21 in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 in Buffalo “domestic terrorists,” he said, “Our government must take more action against these racists now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Lester Holt in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt has covered the big stories across the nation and world. In May, he was in Buffalo covering the mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson. 13 people were shot, 10 died and police arrested a self-proclaimed white supremacist who targeted Black people.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Benjamin Crump
Person
Angela Crawley
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Robin Harris
WIVB

News 4’s Melanie Orlins announces departure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Esteemed News 4 anchor Melanie Orlins announced on air Friday that she will be leaving the station next week after five years on Wake Up! and News 4 at Noon. Her last day will be Friday, June 3. “I quickly learned why it’s called The...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Recent COVID-19 Resurgence Is Having A Real Impact On WNY

For the last few weeks, the COVID-19 virus has been making its impact known again all across New York State. Some experts are not surprised by this considering Western New York's 7-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate is still hovering around 12.5%. While the percentages in Western New York are much lower than some other areas of the state, anything above 5% is considered high, and as you can see we're well above that.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Politics State#Vp Harris#Dems#Mt Olive Baptist Church#Ap Photo
Power 93.7 WBLK

Black Bear Sighting Confirmed In Hamburg, New York

The Police in the Town Of Hamburg has confirmed that a black bear has been seen wandering around the area over the weekend. The Town of Hamburg police posted on their Facebook page that the bear was seen on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive in the town of Hamburg. The bear was spotted on MAy 28th around 1:30 am. Police have advised residents in the area to stay away from the bear if they see it.
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Olmsted School placed in lockdown Tuesday over BB gun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning following reports that a student brought a gun into the building. Police responded to the call just before 11 a.m. and determined that a seventh grader brought a BB gun into school. The BB gun was […]
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

More than 50 businesses to participate in Buffalo Black Restaurant Week in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will show its love for Black-owned restaurants beginning on June 12, helping to support and promote minority-owned businesses. More than 50 restaurants are participating this year, making this Buffalo’s biggest Black Restaurant Week to date. The fifth annual event has moved from...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best 15 Restaurants To Celebrate Your Birthday In Buffalo

Celebrating a birthday is a big deal! Even if you are the kind of person that isn’t super showy about the day, it is a day that should be celebrated nonetheless. You made another trip around the sun, and a lot has happened in the last 365 days that are accomplishments in itself, and they should be celebrated...but where?
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

A celebration of life for Geraldine Chapman Talley

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday more than 200 people filled Mount Aaron Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Geraldine Chapman Talley, one of the ten people killed in the Tops mass shooting on May 14. Friday's service took place exactly a week before Talley would've celebrated...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy