Crawford edges Axtell to get back to Class 2A state tournament

During a joint meeting March 1, 2022, with the Tax Increment Financing Zone board, the Waco City Council discussed changes to agreements between Baylor and the city, part of a larger plan to build a $213 million basketball pavilion in downtown Waco near the corner of Clay Avenue and South University Parks Drive. The TIF board recommended granting $73 million in tax revenue to Baylor, the city of Waco and Catalyst Urban Development to fund construction of the basketball arena and the planned transformation of the surrounding blocks of downtown Waco along the Brazos River. About $34 million would be dedicated to the arena and riverwalk, with the rest going to the surrounding development. The money recommended Tuesday is in addition to a $20 million TIF grant approved for Catalyst in 2020. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/tif-contribution-for-baylor-basketball-arena-down-along-with-days-for-city-of-waco-events/article_852f2604-99cb-11ec-bdac-c36ceb302ece.html.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO