Crawford edges Axtell to get back to Class 2A state tournament

By John Werner
WacoTrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the sixth time since 2012, Crawford will be back at its home away from home at McCombs Field for the state softball tournament. But to return to Austin, the Lady Pirates had to survive a dramatic seventh inning rally by District 13-2A rival Axtell. With the potential go-ahead...

wacotrib.com

