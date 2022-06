RAPID CITY, S.D. – Just a few days before their final home game of the season, the Rapid City Marshals football team got kicked out of their hotel. The current team owner, Pick Six Entertainment, reportedly had several weeks of unpaid bills before the hotel took action. A few weeks ago, Pick Six announced it will be selling the team to a company out of Wyoming.

