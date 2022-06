On May 12th, 2022 our family, friends, and many in the community lost our matriarch who was an amazing, loving, intelligent and giving person. Amber Darlene (Lingenfelter) Killgore passed at her home surrounded with love by her family after a long and very sad battle with Parkinson’s. She was loved by her family and so many others, always giving of herself to all she met. She was forever helping others see and achieve their potential.

