TV bosses cheat viewers by giving top roles to the same actresses, says Jane Horrocks

By Hannah Hope
 3 days ago

ABSOLUTELY Fabulous star Jane Horrocks has accused TV bosses of cheating viewers by giving top roles to the same actresses.

Jane, 58, believes a wider pool of talent should be cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkOYW_0fti73Xd00
Absolutely Fabulous star Jane Horrocks has accused TV bosses of cheating viewers by giving top roles to the same actresses

Asked how she felt about Olivia Colman, Keeley Hawes and Lily James being handed all the plum telly gigs, she responded: “And Sarah Lancashire.”

She went on: “I think it’s a bit limiting for the audience to see the same crowd always coming on.

“I just feel sorry for the audience really that the commissioners and the producers are so short-sighted that they have to keep churning out the same people.”

Jane, who was Bubble in Ab Fab and starred in movie Little Voice, said: “They do an amazing job and if they’re being offered the roles then, of course, you take them.”

But the mum of two added at a discussion at The Space in Brighton: “There are a lot of actors out there who could bring something new to one of those roles, unexpected.

“I just think it’s slightly dull.”

She said she always struggled with glam parts, adding: “At auditions I’ve been nervous with sexy roles.

“I’m not very good at them.”

