Buffalo, NY

GALLERY: VP Harris visits Buffalo for mass shooting victim’s funeral

By Patrick Ryan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3y4v_0fti6c7U00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Buffalo Saturday for the funeral of Buffalo mass shooting victim 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield .

Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo at 8:45 a.m.

They then headed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church for the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.

Harris stopped at the Jefferson Avenue Tops to pay her respects to the victims of the mass shooting before heading back to the airport.

In addition, Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Benjamin Crump, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other state and local leaders were in attendance.

View a photo gallery of the vice president’s visit below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBTr1_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris walks to board Air Force Two, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff is at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWIX0_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., before boarding Air Force Two, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is second from right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEwTy_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris waves before boarding Air Force Two, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, third from right, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., center, and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, left, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443ddB_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul before boarding Air Force Two, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GC51b_0fti6c7U00
    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., left, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, right, wait to greet Vice President Kamala Harris, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Harris is en route to Buffalo, N.Y., to attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is second from right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxghk_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff step off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dq8nv_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr45m_0fti6c7U00
    Mourners embrace before a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06e90T_0fti6c7U00
    Mourners comfort Angela Crawley, seated at bottom left, and Robin Harris, daughters of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGflg_0fti6c7U00
    The Rev. Al Sharpton arrives for a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxvBT_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Sitting with Harris are Whitfield’s daughters Angela Crawley, top left, and Robin Harris. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzYOa_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Robin Harris, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, during a memorial service for Whitfield at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezcgm_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Robin Harris, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, during a memorial service for Whitfield at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Seated with Harris are her husband Doug Emhoff, second from left, and Whitfield’s daughter Angela Crawley. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQcUr_0fti6c7U00
    Mourners participate in a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtHGv_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48toTP_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179xsF_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ruFc_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFMVd_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mr3c_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIKaT_0fti6c7U00
    The Rev. Al Sharpton reacts as he invites Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJrpa_0fti6c7U00
    The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Em90r_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEmoo_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff leave after visiting a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Prior to visiting the memorial Harris spoke at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VagWv_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for one of the victims, Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSBq2_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for one of the victims Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrkAp_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, one of the victims, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7Fqe_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the press before boarding Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is returning to Washington after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzbB1_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the press before boarding Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is returning to Washington after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff stands at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhNrH_0fti6c7U00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the press before boarding Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is returning to Washington after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff stands at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
