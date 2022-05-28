ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Hire Bucks Assistant Darvin Ham as New Coach

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Lakers have a new coach, reaching a deal to hire Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham to replace the fired Frank Vogel.

ESPN first reported the hire Friday, which was subsequently confirmed by the Los Angeles Times. The team did not respond to a request for comment from City News Service, but star LeBron James confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "So damn EXCITED!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!"

The Times reported that the deal is for four years, and said Ham will be allowed to pick his own assistants.

The newspaper also said the Lakers met with former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, former NBA coach Mark Jackson, Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin before narrowing the search to Ham, Stotts and Atkinson.

Ham, 48, played college ball at Texas Tech and played for eight seasons in the NBA, including stints with the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Bucks, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets. He has been an NBA assistant coach for more than a decade, including a 2011-13 stint with the Lakers.

He was an assistant for the Atlanta Hawks before joining the Bucks coaching staff in 2018.

The Lakers fired Vogel in April following two straight disappointing seasons on the heels of the team's championship in the pandemic-abbreviated 2019-20 season.

In the 2020-21 season, the team finished 42-30 and was ousted from the playoffs in the first round. In the 2021-22 season, with James and Anthony Davis both battling injuries, the Lakers missed the postseason. Vogel compiled a 127-98 record during his time with the team.

The Spun

Magic Johnson Reportedly Had 1 Preference For Lakers Coach

Lakers legend Magic Johnson reportedly only had one ask when it comes to who the team hired as its next coach. Per longtime NBA reporter David Aldridge, "Magic Johnson told me earlier this week that he wanted the Lakers to hire an ex-player to be L.A.’s next coach. Seems like the decision-makers agreed."
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Russell Westbrook report

The Los Angeles Lakers came into the 2021-22 NBA season looking like one of the most promising teams in the league with three star-caliber players in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the newly acquired Russell Westbrook. Things did not go as planned as the team would go on to miss...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Kyrie Irving's Viral Instagram Post

Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted several photos to Instagram. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals to play the Golden State Warriors after they beat the Miami Heat on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Angels Release Kurt Suzuki Update After Scary Injury

Kurt Suzuki exited Saturday's game early after getting hit by a warm-up pitch. The Los Angeles Angels later revealed, via ESPN, that the catcher suffered a neck contusion but is fine after undergoing hospital testing. Manager Joe Maddon even said he thinks Suzuki will be available for Sunday. However, Max...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Clippers Predicted To Trade For Nets Star Kyrie Irving

The LA Clippers are gearing up to make a return to the ranks of contenders during the 2022-23 NBA season. They will have Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup after he missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a knee injury. Paul George will also hopefully be healthier, as he played in only 31 games.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green responds to comments from Heat players

Draymond Green sounds more amused than anything else at how Miami Heat players took his predictions during their series against the Boston Celtics. Multiple Heat players called out Green after their Game 6 win over the fact that Green predicted the Boston Celtics would ultimately advance to face his Warriors. The Heat suggested they had viewed Green’s comments as disrespectful, and had used them as motivation.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Signs With Donda Sports: NFL World Reacts

The best defender in the NFL has partnered with one of the world's most iconic musicians as Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has joined Kanye West's Donda Sports network. Donda Sports offers "professional and wellness support" to athletes in collaboration with Kanye West. The company acts as a full-service sports brand that includes apparel and sneakers as well.
NBC Sports

Lakers reportedly give Darvin Ham autonomy Frank Vogel didn’t have

When Frank Vogel took the Lakers’ coaching job, he was given a three-year contract — eyebrow-raising short by NBA standards. After Vogel won a championship with the Lakers, he was given just a one-year contract extension (that’s when people around the league knew his days were numbered). When hired, the Lakers told Vogel he had to install Jason Kidd as his lead assistant, essentially putting his replacement — and a coach highly respected by players — at his right hand. On top of all that, Lakers’ front office voice Kurt Rambis was a regular part of Vogel’s coaching meetings, an unusual step around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nick Wright thinks Lakers should trade LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in turmoil. They may have finally found their head coach but they’re stuck paying a ton for Russell Westbrook and it doesn’t appear they’ll be able to retool their roster for next season. Nick Wright of Fox Sports seems to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
