Rialto Police arrested and booked a man and woman into the West Valley Detention Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on charges of child torture, with the five victims ranging in age from 11-years-old to 17-years-old. Both residents of San Bernardino, 36-year-old Fernando Inzunza and 26-year-old Salas Ruiz are being...

RIALTO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO