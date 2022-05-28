NBA Odds: Which Teams Are Currently Favored to Land Zach LaVine?

There aren't too many stars hitting the free agency market this offseason, but Chicago Bulls standout Zach LaVine could be one of, if not, the biggest name available.

Months ago, it seemed LaVine's status with the Bulls was in good shape. However, recent reports have indicated that a return to Chicago isn't a guarantee at this time. Therefore, the All-Star could hit the open market this summer.

If LaVine does in fact become an unrestricted free agent without landing a long-term deal with the Bulls, he'll have tons of suitors attempting to lure him into their organization. Here's a look at what the oddsmakers at BetOnline have to say regarding ten potential landing spots for LaVine this summer if he doesn't stay in Chicago.

What Are The Odds?

San Antonio Spurs: 2/1

Portland Trail Blazers: 3/1

Los Angeles Lakers: 4/1

Atlanta Hawks: 5/1

New York Knicks: 6/1

Miami Heat: 7/1

Indiana Pacers: 8/1

Detroit Pistons: 9/1

Dallas Mavericks: 10/1

Orlando Magic: 11/1

Could The Sixers Get In On The Action?

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey plans to star hunt this offseason to pair up another notable name alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden.

In the past, the Sixers have been linked to Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. If LaVine is available, it wouldn't come as a shock if the Sixers attempt to find a way to get the 27-year-old standout to Philadelphia.

For right now, oddsmakers don't like those chances but it is something to keep an eye on as the LaVine sweepstakes approaches.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

