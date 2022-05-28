ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBA Odds: Which Teams Are Currently Favored to Land Zach LaVine?

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNw2t_0fti0sD800

There aren't too many stars hitting the free agency market this offseason, but Chicago Bulls standout Zach LaVine could be one of, if not, the biggest name available.

Months ago, it seemed LaVine's status with the Bulls was in good shape. However, recent reports have indicated that a return to Chicago isn't a guarantee at this time. Therefore, the All-Star could hit the open market this summer.

If LaVine does in fact become an unrestricted free agent without landing a long-term deal with the Bulls, he'll have tons of suitors attempting to lure him into their organization. Here's a look at what the oddsmakers at BetOnline have to say regarding ten potential landing spots for LaVine this summer if he doesn't stay in Chicago.

View the original article to see embedded media.

What Are The Odds?

San Antonio Spurs: 2/1

Portland Trail Blazers: 3/1

Los Angeles Lakers: 4/1

Atlanta Hawks: 5/1

New York Knicks: 6/1

Miami Heat: 7/1

Indiana Pacers: 8/1

Detroit Pistons: 9/1

Dallas Mavericks: 10/1

Orlando Magic: 11/1

Could The Sixers Get In On The Action?

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey plans to star hunt this offseason to pair up another notable name alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden.

In the past, the Sixers have been linked to Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. If LaVine is available, it wouldn't come as a shock if the Sixers attempt to find a way to get the 27-year-old standout to Philadelphia.

For right now, oddsmakers don't like those chances but it is something to keep an eye on as the LaVine sweepstakes approaches.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

More Sixers News:

Holding Out Hope: Last week, it was reported the Los Angeles Lakers narrowed down their head coaching search to just three candidates. Although there were rumors the Lakers had interest in Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, it was becoming increasingly unlikely Rivers would become available. While that remains the case, the Lakers are rumored to be clinging onto a bit of hope that scenario changes in the near future as they stall the process of hiring Frank Vogel’s replacement. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

All-Defensive Honors: Philadelphia 76ers’ third-year wing Matisse Thybulle has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second-Team for the second-straight season. Thybulle, who continues to rack up defensive accolades, has already become one of the league’s best perimeter defenders early on in his professional career. CLICK HERE TO READ MOR E.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Few NBA head coaches in today's game have had as much postseason success as Erik Spoelstra. The Miami Heat head coach, who won two championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is looking to make his second NBA Finals in three years on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston in...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had 3-Word Message For Jayson Tatum After Game 7

Miami came up just short in the Game 7's finals seconds, but that didn't stop Heat star Jimmy Butler from giving Jayson Tatum and the Celtics their respects once the clock hit double-zeroes. "It's your time," Butler told the 24-year-old after the 100-96 loss. Both Tatum and Butler put up...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The All Star#Betonline#Portland Trail Blazers#Atlanta Hawks#Espn#Sixers#Basketball Operations
The Spun

Look: Michael Jordan, Wife Are Enjoying Vacation

Michael Jordan, his wife, Yvette Prieto, and their family are enjoying Memorial Day Weekend. The legendary NBA star and his family are spending the weekend in Mexico. The Daily Mail had some details on the trip. "The 59-year-old was spotted having fun with his wife and other family members during...
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reportedly Had 1 Preference For Lakers Coach

Lakers legend Magic Johnson reportedly only had one ask when it comes to who the team hired as its next coach. Per longtime NBA reporter David Aldridge, "Magic Johnson told me earlier this week that he wanted the Lakers to hire an ex-player to be L.A.’s next coach. Seems like the decision-makers agreed."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry Reacts To Steph's NBA Finals Appearance

After a mere two-year absence, the Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. And you'd better believe that Steph Curry's entire family is excited for it. On Saturday, Curry's wife Ayesha Curry congratulated the Warriors on getting back to the NBA Finals. She also congratulated Steph on winning the Western Conference Finals MVP award.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy