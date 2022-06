Watch as Patty Gasso, Grace Lyons, Nicole May and Jocelyn Alo spoke to the media after their Super Regional victory over the UCF Knights on Saturday.

Watch as Oklahoma softball's Patty Gasso, Grace Lyons, Nicole May and Jocelyn Alo spoke to the media after the Sooners beat UCF 7-1 to advance to the 2022 Women's College World Series.