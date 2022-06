Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Ukraine to get powerful US rocket systems - The Kremlin accuses Washington of "adding fuel to the fire" after President Joe Biden announces the US will send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help it repel Russia's offensive in the Donbas region. Washington says the Himars multiple rocket launchers will allow Ukrainian forces to "more precisely strike targets on the battlefield from greater distance inside Ukraine", but not to attack Russian territory.

