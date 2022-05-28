ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomaston, GA

Teens Gunned Down at Graduation Party With Hundreds in Attendance

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Local investigators currently believe that the shooting began as a result of a fight between...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1000

nancy homick
3d ago

Guns have been around forever and we've never had these issues. It's just lately its getting worse and worse. Is it mental issues or bad parenting????What is the answer?Young people these days seem to be a mess.

Reply(191)
454
me G
3d ago

these young people definitely have mental issues! people use to fight but they would have not thought about ending someone's life! they have no reguard for human lives now!

Reply(47)
262
Victor Etre
3d ago

Look at these kids who think violence is the answer to everything yet taught in a progressive school system that racism, gender shaming among other things that bullying and violence isn’t. Seems some will do what they want regardless Of this social experiment education! The real influencer is social media, music/ movies and celebrities! Face it schools , you can hardly reach them when it comes to the basic subjects like math and science!!

Reply(28)
161
Related
truecrimedaily

Georgia pastor killed and set on fire, allegedly by newly released inmate she was ministering

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old pastor was reportedly stabbed to death by an inmate she had been ministering. In a statement, DeKalb Police said officers responded to a call May 18 on the 1600 block of Coffee Road and located a deceased female. Police say they arrested a suspect a day later on May 19. Rivertown United Methodist Church confirmed Rev. Marita Harrell’s death on Facebook.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Thomaston, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Thomaston, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
rolling out

Black father of 33 kids goes ballistic after being called irresponsible (video)

Demond George is a Black father with 33 kids. George recently went viral on social media after posting pictures on Facebook with his group of kids. In his post, he says in the caption “The LEGEND The LEGACY WILL LIVE FOREVER.” Since that post, George has put his Facebook on private, and it’s probably because social media has been going in on him for having so many kids.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Graduation Party#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen

Three children had to testify against their attacker in a Coweta County case that ended with the man receiving multiple life sentences after being found guilty Thursday. Derrol Allen Grant was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences followed by 60 years for four counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Wisconsin schoolgirl, 12, charged after off-duty cop knelt on her neck while breaking up fight

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl, who was pictured on the ground as a Kenosha police officer working security at her middle school knelt on her neck, has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the March incident.The events unfolded after the girl and another student got into a fight in the cafeteria of Lincoln Middle School. Kenosha Police Officer Shawn Guetschow, a four-year veteran of the force, was off duty and working part-time security at the school at the time; when he intervened to break up the fight, he attempted to restrain the 12-year-old and was captured on cellphone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
971K+
Followers
95K+
Post
847M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy