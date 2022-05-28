Police 'Let Our Babies Get Slaughtered,' Says Dad of Texas Shooting Victim
Students were "sacrificed" while police "were sitting behind a wall," said Jesse Rodriguez, who lost his 10-year-old...www.newsweek.com
they all just had training for these kind of situations back in March what happened. didn't want to get shot but they don't care babies get shot that's a coward to me.
Totally failed by something that could have been prevented. My heart hurts for all in Uvalde, Tx.v
Fire all the police there and bring a lawsuit against the school and the police department terrible tragedy
