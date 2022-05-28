ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Mariusz Pudzianowski's scary KO leaves Michal Materla down for several minutes at KSW 70

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gk6Mv_0fthuExM00

The former World’s Strongest Man put some of that strength on showcase Saturday in Poland.

Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-7) took out Michal Materla (31-9) in the first round with a nasty knockout that stemmed from a right uppercut. A follow-up shot on the canvas was academic, and may have contributed to an extended time on the canvas for Materla, who needed several minutes before he was back to his feet.

The heavyweight fight headlined KSW 70 at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland. The win for Pudzianowski was his fifth straight, all of which have come by knockout. He weighed in at 256 pounds against Materla, a former middleweight who was 222.

Pudzianowski swung early and missed, and Materla followed quickly after. Just 20 seconds in, Pudzianowski landed big and had Materla starting to fall backward. But after a quick clinch, Pudzianowski let Materla reocver.

Materla got a brief break for a low blow, and on the restart Pudzianowski kicked his lead leg. A Materla punch briefly wobbled Pudzianowski, but just a couple seconds later, the fight was over in less than two minutes.

Pudzianowski drilled Materla with a right uppercut and he fell to the canvas seemingly in slow motion. A second after his head hit the mat, Pudzianowski was on him with one final hammerfist before the ref could step in.

After the initial excitement from the crowd, the arena grew mostly quiet when Materla remained on the canvas, surrounded by medical personnel. Finally, after several minutes, Materla got back to his feet to polite applause from the fans.

Comments / 2

Related
MiddleEasy

Rickson Gracie Claims He’s Undefeated With a 450-0 Record

Rickson Gracie claims that he’s undefeated in fighting with a record of 450-0. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend was recently interviewed by Trocação Franca to discuss his combat background. The 63-year-old hasn’t competed professionally in over 20 years, but never lost in either mixed martial arts (MMA) or jiu-jitsu.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Callum Smith To Return on Undercard Of Usyk-Joshua Rematch, Will Remain At Light Heavyweight

Callum Smith continues on a path in pursuit of becoming a two-division titlist. The former WBA super middleweight champion will return to the ring on the undercard of the forthcoming Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title fight rematch, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed Tuesday. The date and location remain up in the air for the event, which was previously teased to take place July 23 in Saudi Arabia but with nothing signed nor confirmed as this goes to publish.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Sports#World#Ksw
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer who made Nazi salutes at West Ham match banned for three years

A professional golfer who admitted making several Nazi salutes towards Austrian fans during a West Ham game has been banned from attending football matches for three years. PGA professional Daniel Garner, 26, later told police that he was intoxicated when he attended the West Ham versus Rapid Vienna Europa League match at the London Stadium on 30 September 2021.
GOLF
The Spun

Tennis Fans Not Happy With Nadal vs. Djokovic Broadcasting News

Tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will face off this afternoon for the 59th time ever. Unfortunately for fans, it will be tough to watch their French Open quarterfinal match. It is only being televised on the Tennis Channel, which is available to 61 million people, according to the Washington Post.
TENNIS
MMAmania.com

NOT AGAIN! Watch top MMA prospect shatter his shin — ‘My leg turned into a noodle’

Jack Becker will now be mentioned alongside the likes of former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor. Pretty good company, but unfortunately it will have nothing to do with his accomplishments in MMA. Like “The Spider” and “Notorious” before him, Becker broke his leg mid-combat kicking opponent Aidan Aguilera...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Donaire: Rematch Will Be Better Than First Fight, I Know I Can Beat Inoue!

WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire expects a lot of fireworks in the upcoming rematch with Naoya Inoue, who holds the IBF, WBA world titles. Donaire and Inoue had a war back in 2019, with Inoue getting rocked early on, but dropping Donaire in the eleventh round with a heavy body shot and winning a twelve round unanimous decision. Inoue was able to fight through injuries to get the win, with a fractured orbital bone and broken nose suffered during the bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1 drivers shocked Mick Schumacher’s car split in two in ‘massive’ crash at Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 drivers were “shocked” to see Haas star Mick Schumacher’s car rip in half during his crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.Schumacher lost control of the car coming into the swimming pool section after switching to dry tyres following poor weather conditions. The 23-year-old, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, escaped unharmed but that did not stop his colleagues from sharing their shock at the wreckage.“When I saw the gearbox completely out, it was quite shocking,” AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly told Motorsport.com. “For the red flag, they took some time, but it was the right thing to do. I...
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Long Awaited Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW Double Or Nothing

What a twist! There are a lot of ways to present different wrestlers and some of them can involve quite a change. Sometimes these changes are hinted at long in advance but other times you see them come up out of nowhere. Both of them can be equally effective and can open quite a few doors. That was the case this weekend, and now things are are heading in a different direction.
Boxing Scene

Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBO

Jermell Charlo anticipated a swarm of mandatory title defenses to come into play the moment he was crowned undisputed champion. The first one is officially on the clock. Houston’s Charlo has been ordered to next defend his undisputed junior middleweight championship versus WBO mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu. Both fighters and their respective camps were formally informed Tuesday morning to begin the negotiation process for their forthcoming title fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
NME

Camila Cabello booed by football fans during performance at UEFA Champions League Final

Camila Cabello was booed by football fans during her opening ceremony performance for the UEFA Champions League Final over the weekend. Taking to Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (May 28), Cabello’s medley of songs — which included ‘Señorita’, ‘Bam Bam’, ‘Havana’ and ‘Don’t Go Yet’ — was met with a rowdy crowd, after ticketing issues left thousands of fans queueing up outside the venue and delayed the final between Real Madrid and Liverpool by more than half an hour.
UEFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy