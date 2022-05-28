GALLERY: VP Harris visits Buffalo for mass shooting victim’s funeral

Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo at 8:45 a.m.
They then headed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church for the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
Harris stopped at the Jefferson Avenue Tops to pay her respects to the victims of the mass shooting before heading back to the airport.
The fatal mass shooting inside a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store on May 14 has shaken the faith of national political leaders by echoing a tragic and familiar refrain across the country—another mass shooting that appears motivated by race and hate. Payton Gendron, 18, traveled 200 miles from his home...
If you're an out-of-towner that is moving to Buffalo for the first time, it can be tricky to know not only which neighborhood to call home, but how to find an available apartment that's right for you and your family (or cat/dog).
If you have already gotten to your desk this morning, you probably noticed that the price of gas has not changed much. While there is a "gas tax holiday" coming to Western New York starting June 1st, one pastor from Michigan decided that he could not wait any longer before stepping in to help out.
CNN’s Victor Blackwell recently broke down into tears during his live report on the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. that resulted in the deaths of 10 Black adults. The clip of Blackwell talking with one of the victims’ family members went viral on social media....
THE VICE PRESIDENT: I’m not going to say anything about Reverend Sharpton right now. (Laughter.) AUDIENCE: Good afternoon. THE VICE PRESIDENT: To the Whitfield family; the father of the Whitfield family, Mr. Whitfield. (Applause.) The pain that this family is feeling right now, and the nine other families here...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week begins Tuesday to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and identity in Western New York. Buffalo will be celebrating Pride with a variety of events throughout this week and the month of June. On Tuesday, events include the annual LGBTQ+ flag raising in Niagara Square at...
Three former staffers accused New York Assemblymember Patrick Burke of firing them after urging him to condemn white supremacy in response to the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo in which a gunman slew 10 Black people. They told The New York Post on Saturday (May 28) that the Buffalo...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Building a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills will create 10,000 construction jobs, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The project is expected to cost $1.4 billion with New York State and Erie County contributing a combined $850 million. "Who’s going to build this? I’m really...
The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy Saturday at the service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo grocery store shooting. Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke at the service, and Rev. Sharpton joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 30, 2022.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the past decade or so we have seen seemingly impossible projects finally take shape here in the Queen City, from the Darwin Martin House, to the Richardson-Olmsted Campus, to waterfront development. However, one towering hurdle still stands out on our skyline, but momentum is finally building for the Central Terminal.
The Police in the Town Of Hamburg has confirmed that a black bear has been seen wandering around the area over the weekend. The Town of Hamburg police posted on their Facebook page that the bear was seen on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive in the town of Hamburg. The bear was spotted on MAy 28th around 1:30 am. Police have advised residents in the area to stay away from the bear if they see it.
The national media has packed up and moved on to the next mass shooting in America. But residents on the eastside of Buffalo, where 85 percent of the population is Black, are still grieving — while also trying to figure out how to rebuild. “This isn’t one of those...
As we head into June, get ready for another increase in the price of a gallon of gas here in New York state. Every Summer gas companies need to mix a special blend of gas called "Summer Blend" that doesn't evaporate from gas tanks in warmer weather. The Environmental Protection...
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Landmarks across New York State will be lit red, white and blue on Monday night to commemorate Memorial Day. Governor Hochul issued a proclamation for Memorial Day honoring the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their state and nation. “It is our solemn...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning following reports that a student brought a gun into the building. Police responded to the call just before 11 a.m. and determined that a seventh grader brought a BB gun into school. The BB gun was […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will show its love for Black-owned restaurants beginning on June 12, helping to support and promote minority-owned businesses. More than 50 restaurants are participating this year, making this Buffalo’s biggest Black Restaurant Week to date. The fifth annual event has moved from...
Celebrating a birthday is a big deal! Even if you are the kind of person that isn't super showy about the day, it is a day that should be celebrated nonetheless. You made another trip around the sun, and a lot has happened in the last 365 days that are accomplishments in itself, and they should be celebrated.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown announced on Tuesday that Chantele Thompson has been appointed to the position of Chief Diversity Officer of Mayor Brown’s new Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Thompson was born and raised in Buffalo and is a graduate of City Honors. Thompson earned...
Large groups of ATV and dirt bike riders have returned to Buffalo's city streets. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the police department ran an operation over the weekend targeting ATVs.
