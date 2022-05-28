GALLERY: VP Harris visits Buffalo for mass shooting victim’s funeral

Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo at 8:45 a.m.
They then headed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church for the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
Harris stopped at the Jefferson Avenue Tops to pay her respects to the victims of the mass shooting before heading back to the airport.
If you have already gotten to your desk this morning, you probably noticed that the price of gas has not changed much. While there is a “gas tax holiday” coming to Western New York starting June 1st, one pastor from Michigan decided that he could not wait any longer before stepping in to help out.
CNN’s Victor Blackwell recently broke down into tears during his live report on the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. that resulted in the deaths of 10 Black adults. The clip of Blackwell talking with one of the victims’ family members went viral on social media....
THE VICE PRESIDENT: I’m not going to say anything about Reverend Sharpton right now. (Laughter.) AUDIENCE: Good afternoon. THE VICE PRESIDENT: To the Whitfield family; the father of the Whitfield family, Mr. Whitfield. (Applause.) The pain that this family is feeling right now, and the nine other families here...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday’s funeral for 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, the oldest and last of the victims of a gunman’s racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket to be laid to rest, became a call for action and an emotional plea to end the hate and violence that has wracked the nation.
A raffle of five guns — including an AR-15-type rifle — planned as part of the Lake Villa Republican Club golf outing June 16 will not take place after some community members raised concerns of insensitivity to the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 and Buffalo, New York on May 14.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week begins Tuesday to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and identity in Western New York. Buffalo will be celebrating Pride with a variety of events throughout this week and the month of June. On Tuesday, events include the annual LGBTQ+ flag raising in Niagara Square at...
On Saturday, following the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said that Tops has committed to reopening and that she hopes it will open in the next few weeks. "We can get this market open by I would hope the end of June. Totally redone on...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Building a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills will create 10,000 construction jobs, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The project is expected to cost $1.4 billion with New York State and Erie County contributing a combined $850 million. "Who’s going to build this? I’m really...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt has covered the big stories across the nation and world. In May, he was in Buffalo covering the mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson. 13 people were shot, 10 died and police arrested a self-proclaimed white supremacist who targeted Black people.
Surprisingly, there are 7 towns in New York State that don't allow liquor to be sold...at all. I'm going to be very honest, I could NEVER live in a dry town or county. Sorry, not sorry. I 'needs' my wine, period!. Here in New York, it seems like our liquor...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 750 people filled Mt. Olivet Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Ruth Whitfield, the oldest of the ten victims killed at Tops two weeks ago. "She loved us unconditionally," said Garnell Whitfield Jr. about his mother. "She supported us."
As a national holiday, Memorial Day is meant to bring us together. Even if we differ on the politics that led our country into the many wars the U.S. has fought over the years, I can appreciate my neighbors who raise a flag, hands on hearts, at the veterans’ memorial at the local park. It’s moving to honor service, sacrifice, the elevation of a higher good over individual self-interest. Despite our differences, we can come together around our shared history and our country’s ideals — that all people are created equal, that, regardless of race, religion or national origin we all belong, together, to this vast, imperfect democracy that aims to uphold liberty and justice for all.
Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
A retired federal agent is a possible accomplice who chatted with the Buffalo shooter and was invited to his private chat before the attack. The agent frequented the same hate-filled chat rooms and never reported the threat to law enforcement.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the past decade or so we have seen seemingly impossible projects finally take shape here in the Queen City, from the Darwin Martin House, to the Richardson-Olmsted Campus, to waterfront development. However, one towering hurdle still stands out on our skyline, but momentum is finally building for the Central Terminal.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Certain businesses have reportedly taken goods donated to help the East Side community and sold them. City lawmakers are not sure if selling food and other necessities that have been donated is against the law, but the Buffalo Common Council is now taking action to crack down on those who profit […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official, the Bandits have one team left in their way as Buffalo looks for their first NLL title since 2008 and that team is Colorado. Colorado defeated San Diego late last night which sets up the championship series. Colorado was down 8-4 but the Mammoth...
The Police in the Town Of Hamburg has confirmed that a black bear has been seen wandering around the area over the weekend. The Town of Hamburg police posted on their Facebook page that the bear was seen on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive in the town of Hamburg. The bear was spotted on MAy 28th around 1:30 am. Police have advised residents in the area to stay away from the bear if they see it.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning following reports that a student brought a gun into the building. Police responded to the call just before 11 a.m. and determined that a seventh grader brought a BB gun into school. The BB gun was […]
