Marcus Smart, Robert Williams on Game 7 injury report

It’s hard to imagine either Marcus Smart or Robert Williams will sit out Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but both players are once again questionable.

There’s been no new injury development with either player. Smart is dealing with the same ankle sprain from Game 3. Williams is still battling knee soreness. Should Smart sit out, Derrick White is likely to start. If Time Lord is a no-go, Grant Williams is most likely to fill his spot in the starting five.

For the Heat, it’s the usual suspect listed as questionable: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Herro and Lowry are the only Heat players to miss an entire game this series. Herro has missed the last three games, so there’s no telling what will happen with him, but it’s extremely hard to imagine Lowry or any of the others sit out Game 7.