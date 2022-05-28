Texas Defeats Arkansas 3-0, Advances to OKC

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 18 Texas broke open a scoreless game in the top of the sixth with three runs, only ones scored in game, and went on to take the victory and win the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park.

In the top of the sixth, Janae Jefferson doubled to center field to start the inning. Mia Scott singled. Alyssa Washington then doubled to center to plate both Jefferson and Scott. Then Mary Iakopo singled to left field get Washington home.

The Razorbacks had a golden chance to get back in the game in the bottom of the sixth. Danielle Gibson singled to open inning. Hannah Gammill walked. But then a fielder’s choice and double play ended the threat.

Arkansas has repeated chances early to blow the game open, but was unable to take advantage of some Texas mistakes.

In the bottom of the second, Arkansas had Gibson on third and Gammill on second with no outs. They had both singled to reach base. Texas’ Sophia Simpson pitched out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a fly out to center field.

In the bottom of the third, Arkansas once again had runners on second and third this time with one out. Marlene Friedman had reached on a wild pitch after striking out. KB Sides walked. Another wild pitch allowed them to go to second and third with one out. But Texas’ shortstop Alyssa Washington gunned down Friedman at the plate when she tried to score on a Taylor Ellsworth grounder. A strikeout then ended the inning.

Arkansas won the opener Thursday 7-1 and then Texas bounced back Friday night for a 3-1 victory.

Simpson was the winning pitcher while Chenise Delce took the loss. Texas (43-19-1) advances to Oklahoma City while Arkansas (48-11) saw its season end.

