Cannes Film Festival: Director's happiness at Palme d'Or win

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA satire about class conflict has been awarded the...

www.bbc.com

Deadline

Pixar’s Mary Coleman Joins Locksmith Animation As Chief Creative Officer

Click here to read the full article. The London-based CG animation studio Locksmith Animation has appointed Mary Coleman as Chief Creative Officer. Coleman joins Locksmith from Pixar Animation Studios, where she served as Head of Creative Development. She will begin her work at LSA in July. During her 23 years at Pixar, Coleman worked closely alongside numerous A-list animation directors—looking to support their vision, from original concept through final draft. Modern classics brought to life there during her tenure included Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, Toy Story 3, Cars 2, Brave, Monsters University, Inside Out, The...
Deadline

‘Honor Society’: Angourie Rice & Gaten Matarazzo Film Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date, First Photos

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ revealed their upcoming YA comedy Honor Society will debut on the service on July 29. First-look photos of the film can be found above and below. Deadline announced Honor Society had been greenlit exclusively in January. Produced by Awesomeness Films, the coming of age film follows Honor (Angourie Rice), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse). Gaten Matarazzo, Armani Jackson, Amy Keum, and Ben Jackson Walker also star. “We are thrilled to build on our...
