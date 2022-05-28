Cannes Film Festival: Director's happiness at Palme d'Or win

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ revealed their upcoming YA comedy Honor Society will debut on the service on July 29. First-look photos of the film can be found above and below. Deadline announced Honor Society had been greenlit exclusively in January. Produced by Awesomeness Films, the coming of age film follows Honor (Angourie Rice), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse). Gaten Matarazzo, Armani Jackson, Amy Keum, and Ben Jackson Walker also star. “We are thrilled to build on our...

NFL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO