Moose attacks runner resulting in trail closure in Colorado

Campion Trail was closed on Thursday morning after a runner was reportedly attacked by a cow moose, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

“The runner was focused on the trail and looking down at her feet,” said CPW District Wildlife Jacob Kay in a news release. “When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her.”

The runner sustained minor injuries from the attack and was able to drive herself home, CPW said. The runner also reported seeing a moose calf near the trail while she was leaving.

"Although this was an unexpected encounter with a moose and its calf, It's important to remember that several wildlife species are having young this time of year. It is important to keep extra distance from all wildlife, especially when they have young present," the release said.

Campion trail will be closed until June 1, for the safety of the public and wildlife, the department announced.

"CPW wildlife officers will continue to assess the area over the weekend and are hopeful the trail will reopen next week," CPW said.

There are moose populations throughout the state so it is important to know what to do if you encounter one.

First, observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."

"While the runner did not have dogs with her, District Wildlife Officer Kay says this is also a good time to remind people to keep dogs on leash and well distanced from these animals at all times," CPW said.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here