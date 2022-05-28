ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fellow managers offer Gabe Kapler support for protest

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — Several of Gabe Kapler’s fellow managers are offering their support for his decision to avoid...

KION News Channel 5/46

California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

By JANIE HAR Associated Press SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods. The post California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

Vallejo fisherman sued in ‘egregious’ crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90 crab traps within the ecologically fragile area […]
CBS San Francisco

San Jose family's sign aims to raise ALS awareness

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose woman who is battling ALS -- commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease -- has come up with a creative way to bring much-needed attention to the disease."Your happy life that you had, your dreams and your future have all been ripped away from you," Jamie Berry told KPIX 5, describing what happened to her when she discovered she had ALS.Since being diagnosed with ALS, the disease has slowly robbed Jamie of the ability to move any part of her body below the neck. But she still has a voice and is determined to use...
Bay Area city ranked best place to raise a family in the U.S.

Fremont has been named the top city in the United States to raise a family in a study by WalletHub. The study compared metrics in 180 cities in such categories as cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation. Fremont was...
Sam Gomes, beloved long-time SRJC baseball coach, dies at 60 of ALS

After a year-long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, Santa Rosa Junior College assistant baseball coach and forever-Bear Cub Sam Gomes died Thursday from complications of the disease. He was 60. “For over 30 years Coach Gomes was a part of the SRJC baseball program...
The Atlantic Claims San Franciscans May Not Feel Safe and Secure, and Much of the Blame Centered on District Attorney Boudin – But Crime Data Creates Uncertainty

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – With public perception of a “crime wave” in San Francisco becoming more evident, SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s job is in serious jeopardy in the upcoming June 7 Recall Election, according to Annie Lowery, a staff writer for The Atlantic. She writes...
So This Happened… May 23 through 29, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 29, 2022) — On this Memorial Day weekend, Pleasant Hill Mayor Michael Harris reflects on the grandeur of the WWII Memorial on the National Mall and shares the stories of three individuals whose war experiences had an impact on him. The Pioneer also recalls the tale of the bomber nicknamed Thunderbird.
Silicon Valley

Elite San Jose private school faces a public challenge — housing

The Harker School boasts of a world-class reputation built over a century, regularly sending graduates to Stanford, Harvard and other elite universities. But the private school in San Jose shares a problem common to its public-school brethren throughout the Bay Area — the lack of affordable housing for teachers.
KRON4 News

Meet the Republican trying to woo SF voters

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bill Shireman would be the first to admit he’s a rarity as a San Francisco Republican — but nonetheless he’s running to represent the city’s eastside in the California State Assembly. When asked why denizens of the deep blue city should vote for him, Shireman said he that represents what he […]
KRON4 News

Pleasanton students hold rally over gun violence

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, students at Pleasanton’s Hart Middle School took time to honor the victims of last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, TX. While walking away from their third period classes on Tuesday, hundreds of students rallied to show support for the victims. “It’s time to take a stand. Write […]
NBC Bay Area

‘Like a Son I Never Met,' Mother Meets With Friend of Deceased Son

For the first time since the pandemic began, San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio hosted a full Memorial Day ceremony Monday. Prior to COVID, the ceremony was considered a landmark event to honor America's fallen soldiers. This year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla attended the...
CBS San Francisco

Major storm front expected to send a shower to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
CBS San Francisco

Brawl in San Francisco SoMa leads to shooting; 1 injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco police said they're investigating a shooting in San Francisco early Monday morning that left a 27-year-old man injured.The shooting was reported at 2:23 a.m. in the 500 block of Howard Street following a physical altercation between several people, police said.Someone fired two shots at the victim, who was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.The suspected shooter remains at large and no description of the suspect was immediately released by San Francisco police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
