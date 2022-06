(Des Moines, IA) — A new state law is establishing new restrictions on food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash. The companies must have an agreement with a restaurant, bar or diner before their drivers can deliver food and beverages from that business. Jessica Dunker, president and C-E-O of the Iowa Restaurant Association, says that will hopefully stop what the restaurant industry calls pirating, in which a delivery service takes a restaurant logo and menu and adds it to their mobile app without permission. Dunker also says drivers can’t have their “pets or (their) sick children or smoke or vape in the car.” Perhaps most basic of all: the food delivery companies will face fines if drivers are caught eating some of the food they’re supposed to be delivered.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO