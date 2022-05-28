Maya Vander starts a real estate business in Miami

You would call her a tortoiseshell, sort of. Grey and white and amber and rust and red and brown thrown together in a higgly-piggly, haphazard but ultimately aesthetic kind of way. White socks on each tiny foot, her back feet splayed outward like a ballerina’s when she runs. Sturdy head and body, on same tiny feet give her a short and stumpy appearance for a cat, strangely cropped tail (lost a few inches somewhere?), more bulldog than feline, more squat than elegant, and yet somehow in the grand tradition of a street moggy, she pulls it all off! Perhaps it’s the luminescent gold, green eyes, wide as saucers, and magnificent pipe cleaner whiskers that detract from all her other features, rendering her ultimately attractive in a brutish kind of way. If not beautiful, then full of beguiling charm and cunning nouce, built to survive, made for the long haul, a street rescue cat, named Cleo – short for Cleopatra we are told – Queen of all she surveys despite her humble beginnings.

