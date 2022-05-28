ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Maya Vander starts a real estate business in Miami

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago
Maya Vander has started her own real estate business in Miami. The 40-year-old star has taken to social media to announce the launch of her new real estate firm, which she's named The Maya Vander Group. Maya - who stars on 'Selling Sunset' - wrote on Instagram: "Introducing… The...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

