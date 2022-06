Heidi Montag, 35, and Spencer Pratt, 38, have another baby on the way!. The reality stars, who are already the parents of Gunner, 4, revealed the news to Us Weekly. Heidi gushed, “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer. I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

