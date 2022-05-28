ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Be aware and prepared for severe weather this weekend

By Julia Kaye
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Severe weather remains possible this weekend. The best chance on Sunday is mid to...

kelofm.com

Sioux Falls, SD
