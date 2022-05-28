ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Two-out hitting key for Wingers in section playoff victory

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-season long Red Wing has been one of those teams that scores in bunches. Not too often do the Wingers peck away with single runs at a time. Once a couple runners get on base, the Wingers more often than not begin stringing together hits and score multiple runs in an...

www.republicaneagle.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers nearly shut out in section loss

On a five-game win streak, Red Wing looked to make it six against Winona on Tuesday. The Wingers bats were stifled by Winhawk pitcher Cody Hundorf. The Winger defense committed four errors in the field, just the second time the Wingers have had four or more errors in a game. After two big innings from Winona, the Wingers were a bit deflated.
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area softball: May 31

Zumbrota-Mazeppa avoided elimination from the Section 1AA tournament with a 5-4 win over St. Charles. The Cougars then faced Chatfield. The Gophers shut out the Cougars 6-0, ending their season. Against Chatfield, Gopher pitcher Claire Springer allowed just three hits and struck out nine. She also an RBI-single in the...
MAZEPPA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Winger's season comes to an end

Facing elimination, the Red Wing softball team nearly kept the season going but gave up the lead in the sixth inning in a 4-2 loss to Kasson-Mantorville in Section 1AAA action Tuesday. The Wingers fell behind 1-0 in the first. Amira Ramstad tied the game with a solo home run...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Christy Rikli

Christy Jo Rikli, 51, of Red Wing, Minnesota died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic-Methodist Campus in Rochester surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 1, 1971, in Auburn, Nebraska to Daryl and Peggy Long. She attended school in Peru, Nebraska and graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn, Nebraska in 1989. She attended Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska graduating in 1993. On May 15, 1993, she was united in marriage to Tom Rikli at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. They lived in Kearney, Nebraska for several years where she worked for the Kearney Hub newspaper. In 1997, they moved to Red Wing and shortly thereafter welcomed the birth of their beloved children, Alexa Noelle and Joshua Thomas, who remained her pride and joy throughout her life.
RED WING, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

New EP high school principal is named

Nate Gibbs has been named principal of Eden Prairie High School, effective July 1.  Gibbs currently serves as the principal of Chaska Middle School West and has previously served as an assistant principal of Minnetonka High School.  An announcement was made in a Tuesday email to EPHS families. He will replace Robb Virgin, who is moving [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
newrichlandstar.com

‘Happy to finally be here’: Care Center welcomes Brittany

Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault County Register

Minnesota Secretary of State visits in BE

Minnesota’s Secretary of State, Steve Simon, stopped in at the city of Blue Earth’s polling place in the former Hamilton Hall building during the Special Primary Election on Tuesday, May 24. It was not to vote, of course, since Simon lives in Hopkins. Blue Earth in Faribault County...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
redlakenationnews.com

Owner wants to give away his small-town Minnesota newspaper

Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
LAFAYETTE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona County Crash Injures Princeton Woman

HOMER, Minn. (KWNO)-A woman from Princeton, Minn. was injured following a crash in Winona County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Rebecca F. Mattison was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Homer when she left the roadway and entered the median. Authorities say Mattison’s vehicle spun back across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 and came to rest after striking a guard rail.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester area businessman has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. An obituary posted by the Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson says 67-year-old Joel Bigelow died Friday after the Rochester man was injured in a crash near the town of Wasioja. Dodge County authorities have yet to release any information about the incident.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
MINNESOTA STATE
wxpr.org

Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening. According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

