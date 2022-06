Iga Swiatek made it 33 wins and counting as she eased into the semi-finals of the French Open.The seemingly unstoppable world number one from Poland swatted aside American 11th seed Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-2.There was a moment of mild controversy when Swiatek clinched the first set with a winner from a drop shot which replays showed was actually a double bounce.But Swiatek, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, also blasted 30 winners to her opponent’s 16 to set up a last-four clash with Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.If Swiatek lifts the title on Saturday – which is looking more and more likely...

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO