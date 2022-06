Austin Robert Watts has been indicted by a Jefferson Davis County grand jury in relation to a car accident that killed two Prentiss residents last year. Watts, 18, of Monticello was charged with two counts of felony aggravated DUI and released on a $30,000 bond set by Judge Prentiss Harrell. According to District Attorney Hal Kittrell, Watts will be tried as an adult in circuit court.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO