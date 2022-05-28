ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

President Biden to visit Uvalde, Texas on Sunday

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe visit by the president and first...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 26

DChapmanD
3d ago

Can he Control himself to not Look at his Watch...Or Reframe from making it about his 2 childrens deaths, which neither were by an Heinous Act.. ..Maybe he could continue South to his Border Crisis

Reply(1)
19
Sheree Ward
3d ago

1st thing this loser did was talk about George Floyd anniversary. 19 kids dead 2 teachers 3 officers injured and he talks about George Floyd. just stay home loser Texas doesn't need you here. we can grieve on our own.

Reply
12
Rhonda Joyce Cook
3d ago

Don't come to Texas...your not wanted here

Reply(4)
13
Related
NBC News

More police isn't the answer after Texas shooting, experts say

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas has its own police department, complete with four officers, a detective and security staff who patrol the campus and its entrances. This didn’t prevent a gunman from killing 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last week. Despite this...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Calls for Gun Legislation Heard From Texas to Washington

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio), whose district includes Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down inside Robb Elementary School last week, says he's going to continue pushing for legislation that makes it harder for bad guys to get guns. Gutierrez said Texas legislators need to...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Biden visits Texas town to mourn Uvalde school-shooting victims

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. President Joe Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to meet with some of the families whose children died last week in the latest mass shooting at a elementary school. Biden was greeted in Uvalde by Texas Governor Greg Abbott,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Elections
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
NBC News

Questions remain in authorities handling of Uvalde, Texas massacre

Following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the fallout continues for the school police chief, Pete Arredondo, who investigators say made the call to wait before taking down the shooter. The Uvalde City Manager also told NBC News that Arredondo was recently elected to the Uvalde City Council, but will not be sworn in tomorrow as planned. The chief has not issued any comment since the shooting.May 30, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

‘Do something!’ Biden is urged as he leaves Uvalde church

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Only 12 days after visiting a community center in Buffalo, N.Y., following a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives at a supermarket, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Texas on Sunday morning to console victims of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Mistakes Were Made#The Visit#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Cbs2
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration in Uvalde

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.  The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Anonymous Donor Covers Funeral Expenses For Texas Shooting Victims

An anonymous donor has donated money to pay for the funerals of the victims of the Uvalda mass shooting. In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, many of the families of the victims turned to social media to crowdfund money to help them pay for the considerable expenses they would be dealing with.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy