President Biden to visit Uvalde, Texas on Sunday

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...

UVALDE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO