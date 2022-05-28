ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Liam Neeson Returns to Star Wars in ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Animated Series

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ra4PJ_0fthLrlA00
©Lucasfilm Ltd./courtesy Everet

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka aren’t the only brand new shows to get the spotlight at Star Wars Celebration. Saturday afternoon hosted an arena full of Star Wars fans eager to find out more about a new Disney+ animated series titled Tales of the Jedi.

Host Amy Radcliffe introduced series creator and writer Dave Filoni, who came onstage to probably his dozenth standing ovation of the weekend. But the man deserves it considering that he’s probably responsible for almost as much beloved Star Wars canon as George Lucas himself between The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, The Bad Batch, and now Tales of the Jedi.

The origin of the new animated series is an unlikely one. “When I fly back and forth to work on The Mandalorian, I’d work on these little stories to pass time on the plane. I showed one to [Senior VP , Development and Production] Carrie Beck and I said, ‘Check this out.'” She said that she wanted to make it, and Filoni bluffed, “If you can find the money.” Of course she did, and then Filoni had to write more and more tales.

Tales of the Jedi allows Filoni to translate what he’s learned from working in live action on The Mandalorian and Boba Fett back into animation, where he got his start. “It requires a different type of eye when you do them, but it’s all just Star Wars to me. The team I work with in animation, I think they’ve told some of the best Star Wars stories that have ever been told.”

So, what is Tales of the Jedi? It’s a series of six animated shorts split into two halves. Three episodes will focus on Ahsoka Tano. “I chose Ahsoka of course. I’ve raised her since she was 14.” These three stories span a large portion of Ahsoka’s life, stretching from her birth into her Jedi training (we see concept art of her training at the Jedi temple) and her young adulthood (another piece of concept art shows an older Ahsoka squaring off against Darth Revan in front of a burning village).

The other character was Count Dooku, a reveal accompanied by a character design that makes young Dooku look very much like Hammer Horror era Christopher Lee. “I don’t think people grasp that Dooku was a Jedi,” said Filoni. “I think that’s so important to understanding how the politics of the prequel era unfold. Dooku does things for the right reasons, which is the trap that Darth Sidious lays.” Filoni says that Ahsoka and Dooku show two different paths that Jedi can take.

There’s another character who will be part of Dooku’s chapters: his padawan Qui-Gon Jinn. Filoni wanted to tell a story about masters and students, and that gave him the chance to explore the unexplored dynamic of Qui-Gon and Dooku. And yes, Liam Neeson will return to voice Qui-Gon as an adult, and, because Filoni loves keeping it in the family, Neeson’s own son will voice young Qui-Gon Jinn.

The panel included a screening of one Ahsoka installment, a tale of Ahsoka’s birth and a rite of passage around her first birthday. It’s a tale of Ahsoka and her mother as they take part in a traditional ritual, wherein the mother teaches the child to not fear death. This tale also hints at Ahsoka’s latent Jedi abilities and gives us insight into the unique philosophy that Ahsoka will hold dear and fans will respond to.

“I will warn you, though, as nice as that [episode] is, it’s sweet and kind,” says Filoni, “there’s a balance in the Force. There are some dark ones.” As for why he chose to write about Ahsoka’s mother at first rather than Ahsoka herself, he said, “Moms are so important, and we haven’t had a lot of mother figures in Star Wars. I wanted to show that Ahsoka’s first experience with someone saying. ‘Don’t be afraid,’ was her mother.”

He added: “We could’ve brought one with more lightsabers, but you’ll get to those.”

The panel closed with a full-length trailer for Tales of the Jedi, which included a who’s who of prequel-era Jedi — we’re talking Darth Revan, Mace Windu, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even Yaddle! While a release date has not been released, it was announced that the six shorts will be released in fall 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained: How Was the Vecna Monster Created?

**MAJOR SPOILERS FOR STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4 PART 1 AHEAD!!** Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 ends with quite the major reveal. After years of not knowing much about the origins of the Upside Down or why it’s so interconnected with Hawkins, we might finally have answers. More than that, but it seems that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has a new nemesis that puts the Mind-Flayer to shame. It seems that every major mystery of Stranger Things Season 4 hinges on understanding who Jamie Campbell Bower is playing on the hit Netflix series. And, no, it’s not “Peter Ballard” as Wikipedia would...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
George Lucas
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘That Damn Michael Che’ Season 2 On HBO Max, Embracing The Danger In Comedy By Getting More Personal

If you only paid attention to social media, then you’d think Michael Che is always on the verge of so-called cancellation, despite the fact that he’s a head writer of Saturday Night Live and one of the longest-serving anchors of “Weekend Update.” The second season of his spin-off sketch series for HBO Max finds Che leaning into his perceived persona, confronting social dilemmas through his own personal experiences and interactive stand-up routines.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jedi Training#Jedi Temple#Animated Series#Disney
Decider.com

The Scariest Part of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is How Old The “Kids” Are

Stranger Things started off as a show about a plucky group of kids fighting a home grown supernatural threat in their suburban neighborhood. The middle schoolers communicated over walkie talkies and traveled through their native Hawkins on bicycle. They played Dungeons and Dragons in basements and obsessed over junk food, namely Eggo’s. Most notably, though, the five main child actors — Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp — were roughly the same exact ages of their characters. They were tweens just barely tip toeing into the hormonal swamp of puberty. This was the reality that...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Review Roundup: What Do Critics Think of Disney+’s New ‘Star Wars’ Show?

After nearly two decades of anticipation, Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally arrived on Disney+. The six episode series premiered its first two episodes a few hours earlier than expected online, as well as a special advance premiere at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, meaning both fans and critics have had a long couple of hours to really sit and marinate on the series, before delivering their reviews. Just kidding, of course, most of the East Coast hasn’t even woken up yet, so it’s a little early for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Rotten Tomatoes score, or Metacritic score. But the first Obi-Wan Kenobi reviews are...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Andor Trailer Teases the Return of Clone Troopers in Live-Action

The recent Star Wars Celebration has brought forth a lot of news for the franchise over the course of the holiday weekend, from several announcements of upcoming shows like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to other shows like Andor receiving a second season. In fact, that wasn’t the only Andor news...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Decider.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Introduces Vivien Lyra Blair as a Young Princess Leia

For months, the hype surrounding Disney+‘s latest Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has focused on the idea that Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) would be keeping vigil over young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). However as folks who’ve already screened the first two episodes will know — and yes, we are going into spoiler territory! — Obi-Wan’s real mission is saving young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the devastating events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan now goes by Ben and is working in factory settings that could inspire an Upton Sinclair...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Foo Fighters ‘Studio 666’ is Funny, Stupid, Entertaining, And Tragic All At The Same Time

Since emerging from the grim morass of Nirvana’s tragic end, Foo Fighters have displayed a single-minded purpose to boldly go where no rock band has gone before, finding new artistic outlets in between stadium-filling world tours, chart-topping albums, and a pirate’s treasure chest of honors and awards. Following creative commander-in-chief Dave Grohl wherever he plots a course, they have participated in documentaries, television series, alter egos and media stunts, seldom staying still for long. Sadly, all that forward motion came to a sudden shocking halt on March 25, 2022, when drummer Taylor Hawkins died in his hotel room at the age of 50 while on tour in South America.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Lucasfilm Boss Confirms Return to Sequel Trilogy in Future Movies

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been divisive amongst fans and some of the events and decisions are still being discussed in the fandom up to this day. There have been questions lately about whether the franchise will explore that era again someday considering that their current live-action shows are connected mostly to the prequel and original trilogies. Now, it looks like we finally have the answer.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Images Tease the Origins of Ahsoka Tano

A brand-new animated anthology series set in the Star Wars universe called Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California just the other day, and will explore several prequel era Jedi, including Count Dooku before his fall to the Dark Side, and his apprentice, Qui-Gon Jinn. Fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano is also a part of the cast of Jedi that will feature in the series and has also just had new images revealed, teasing the future Padawan of Anakin Skywalker's upbringing before she ever reaches the Jedi Temple.
COMICS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ On Disney+, Where The Old Jedi Sets Off To Rescue Leia From The Empire

The new miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith, and Disney+ gives viewers a quick recap of the prequel trilogy in order to catch people up on what Ewan McGregor’s version of the old Jedi has been through up until that point. But now that we’re in the era when Disney is in charge of the Star Wars franchise and not George Lucas, will this new series have some of the action that the prequel trilogy didn’t?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on HBO Max, the Continuation of an Endlessly Drab ‘Harry Potter’ Sequel Series

The Wizarding World franchise slogs on with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third post-Harry Potter movie that’s actually a pre-Harry Potter movie since it’s a prequel. But you already knew that. So, some inventory: At this point in the Fantastic Beasts saga, David Yates is still directing (it’s his seventh WW movie), Eddie Redmayne is still wand-wielding Dr. Doolittle guy Newt Scamander, and Jude Law is still superwizard guy Dumbledore, but Mads Mikkelsen is now evil guy Grindelwald, replacing the troubled/disgraced Johnny Depp. Box office/popularity-wise, it’s been diminishing returns for these three movies, with Secrets of Dumbledore “only”...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy