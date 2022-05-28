ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

 3 days ago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook.

Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22.

The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop.

His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2.

Investigators have still not determined her cause of death.

Comments / 24

LadySundown
3d ago

Aww, sure was hoping for the best for this young man. Assumptions gotta be now that he and his girlfriend disappeared at the same time and same place. Question now is how did they both end up in the water. This is just awful. RIP

Reply(1)
28
Marie Mackey
3d ago

So sad I freak out a little when i read about the girlfriend. If this is foulplay I hope they get the people that did this. RIP and my condolences to the families.

Reply
6
Marianne O'Brien
3d ago

This is so incredibly sad! Praying for both of those families! God bless them. Rest In Peace ☮️

Reply
22
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard targeted by someone firing paintball gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard was hit by a paintball in the Chatham neighborhood over the weekend. Hillard, 78, was in a yard near 83rd Street and Vernon Avenue struck when someone fired a paintball gun at 5:33 p.m. Sunday. He declined medical attention. In a statement, a spokeswoman said: "Last night, Terry was the target of a person using a paintball gun. He's okay but wants people to learn from this and reminds everyone to always be vigilant, be aware, and be safe." Hillard entered the Chicago Police Training Academy in 1968, and rose through the ranks until being appointed police superintendent by Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1998. He held the position until retiring in 2003, but returned on an interim basis after Supt. Jody Weis stepped down and before Supt. Garry McCarthy took over in 2011.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Alderwoman Maria Hadden's office vandalized in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating after Ald. Maria Hadden's office in the 49th Ward was vandalized. Surveillance cameras caught a man breaking the windows of her ward office near Morse and Greenview avenues in Rogers Park. Hadden said the man stole a chair from a coffee shop across the street and threw it at the window. She's taking it all in stride."Nothing personal. There's no damage to the ward office, other than this window, so we'll get it boarded up and fixed, and hopefully move on with the holiday," she said.No one is in custody, but Hadden said the video footage is clear. She expects police to find the suspect soon. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man jumps off top of CTA Blue Line train in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was injured after falling off the top of a CTA train Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.Police said, according to preliminary reports, a 27-year-old man was on top of a moving Blue Line train just before it stopped near Independence Boulevard, where he jumped off the train.The man suffered a cut to his head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.It was not immediately clear how the man got on top of the train. Blue Line trains run on tracks in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway where the incident happened, and pass under numerous bridges along the way.Further information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accused of setting "Walking Man" on fire denied bail; victim not expected to survive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Melrose Park man accused of setting a homeless man known as "The Walking Man" on fire was ordered held without bail on Monday, as Cook County prosecutors said he is not expected to survive.Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack in the early morning hours of last Wednesday on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower."It takes a special kind of evil to do what the defendant did," Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Danny Hanichak said at Guardia's bond hearing Monday afternoon.Hanichak said 75-year-old Joseph Kromelis was sleeping on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cause of death revealed for Monty, beloved Chicago piping plover

CHICAGO - Just weeks after one of Chicago's beloved piping plovers died unexpectedly on a North Side beach, a cause of death has been determined. A necropsy was conducted by Lincoln Park Zoo after Monty's death on May 13, and found the bird died of a respiratory infection, according to a statement from zoo officials.
CHICAGO, IL
