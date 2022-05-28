Roddy Ricch Calls For Gunna's Release: 'We Miss You'

The war between comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is growing in intensity and nastiness as they both posted alleged contract agreements on Instagram. Mo’Nique initiated the public conflict when she blasted him during a comedy concert in Detroit on Saturday, May 29, 2022, that included some vulgar jokes about Hughley’s wife. She raged that Hughley and his people had arranged a contractual agreement whereby she was named as the headliner of the show, and therefore would appear last. When the order of the comedians was allegedly changed, Mo’Nique went volcanic on Hughley and accused him of violating the contract.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO