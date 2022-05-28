ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Top, TN

Coveted Offensive Lineman Stanton Ramil Talks Trip to Tennessee

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE5Pr_0fthD5dD00

Tennessee hosted a slew of top recruits for its Memorial Day "Rocky Top Palooza" recruiting event. Volunteer Country has updates from multiple guys after exiting with Tennessee. Prized Alabama offensive lineman Stanton Ramil shares his thoughts on the weekend to Rocky Top.

"It was awesome," Ramil said of the trip. "I got a lot of time with Coach Elarbee and a lot of time with the other coaches for the last couple of minutes here. I got to build a really good bond with them and meet a lot of the recruits. That was awesome, too, to just see who the possible teammates could be. I really loved it here."

"I talked to Ayden (Bussell) a lot," Ramil said of time spent with fellow recruits. "He is definitely committed to being here. He was just telling me about how real it is here versus all of the other places he went and how the environment is just real. It is different."

So is that the feeling Ramil gets on Rocky Top?

"Oh yeah, one-hundred percent," he said of this. "We literally just sat down with the whole offensive coaching staff for the last hour and got to talk outside of football. It was all good stuff. Nothing crazy, just small talk, and I really enjoyed it."

The conversation wasn't focused on football today, as Ramil will look to have more of those conversations during his upcoming official visits.

"I will be back up here for an official on the 17th," he said of this. "I will be putting out all of my other official dates, but I will be here then. Getting to see how that O-line room looks will be huge. Just seeing how the coaches get along with them and what their goals are. Just getting a real feel for the team."

The time allowed him to get to know Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee on a more personal level as well.

"He is a player's coach, one hundred percent," Ramil said of Elarbee. "He wants to see them get developed, and he is going to be there for you on the shit days and make sure you become the best person and player."

So what is the Vols offensive line guru like about Ramil's game?

"Just how I move, my size and my athleticism, and how their schemes and techniques fit into what I am doing at Thompson, right now," Ramil said of what Elarbee has told him he likes about his game.

This trip marks his second visit to Knoxville. Ramil admits it is the environment that sets Tennessee apart from other schools right now.

"Just the environment really," Ramil said of what makes Tennessee different from the other schools pursuing him. "The coaching staff how interactive they are and how they are always trying to be around the players. Obviously, that is is how it is in recruiting, but it is a different feel here."

Ramil will narrow his choices sooner than later, but that does not mean he is close to a decision, as he does have a timeline in mind.

"I don't see myself making a decision until sometime in the season, but I think I will be putting out a couple of top schools soon," he said of this.

In the end, what is it going to come down to for a school to land him?

"Really how I think the coaches feel about me, what I think I am going to get out of the coaches and how comfortable I am with the entire team," he said of this. "If that school fits me and if I know it is the place."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Top, TN
College Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Rocky Top, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Rocky Top, TN
Football
City
Stanton, TN
State
Alabama State
Rocky Top, TN
Sports
The Spun

Brian Kelly Names 1 Head Coach He Can't Wait To Beat

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world by leaving Notre Dame after over a decade at the helm to take the high-profile LSU head coaching job. And his goals in his new gig are obvious. Appearing on the Varsity House Podcast, Kelly made it clear that the added challenge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Volunteer Country
The Spun

College Football's 10 Best Recruiting Classes For 2023

College football recruiting never stops. Even though it is only May 2022, programs have been recruiting the class of 2023 for years. Recruiting class rankings vary depending on which outlet you look at, but the 247Sports' Composite Rankings tell a pretty comprehensive story about how teams stack up nationally. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Toughest Regular Season Games of 2022

Alabama football is gearing up for its 2022 revenge tour, and it will have plenty of obstacles to overcome along the way. Few Alabama football fans would disagree that this is a championship-or-bust season, but national championships don’t come easy. The Crimson Tide’s closest competition in the current landscape...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals If He Has Any 'Evidence' Against Texas A&M

Earlier this off-season, Nick Saban shook up the college football world with his comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. "We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team," he said. "Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Brother of Clemson head football coach arrested

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Kirby Smart Breaks Silence On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Drama

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart didn't seem surprised by the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama. He spoke about it to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles and confirmed that sometimes things get heated between people. "Sometimes things get heated," Smart said. "You should hear what’s said on the headsets. That makes...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Another Photo Of SEC Baseball Fan Went Viral

A fan at the SEC Baseball Tournament went viral on social media this week for his attire. Jack, a college baseball player, was seen wearing Tennessee Volunteers gear at the SEC Tournament. However, Jake is not a Tennessee fan - he's an Auburn fan. Why was Jack wearing Tennessee gear,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy