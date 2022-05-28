Coveted Offensive Lineman Stanton Ramil Talks Trip to Tennessee

Tennessee hosted a slew of top recruits for its Memorial Day "Rocky Top Palooza" recruiting event. Volunteer Country has updates from multiple guys after exiting with Tennessee. Prized Alabama offensive lineman Stanton Ramil shares his thoughts on the weekend to Rocky Top.

"It was awesome," Ramil said of the trip. "I got a lot of time with Coach Elarbee and a lot of time with the other coaches for the last couple of minutes here. I got to build a really good bond with them and meet a lot of the recruits. That was awesome, too, to just see who the possible teammates could be. I really loved it here."

"I talked to Ayden (Bussell) a lot," Ramil said of time spent with fellow recruits. "He is definitely committed to being here. He was just telling me about how real it is here versus all of the other places he went and how the environment is just real. It is different."

So is that the feeling Ramil gets on Rocky Top?

"Oh yeah, one-hundred percent," he said of this. "We literally just sat down with the whole offensive coaching staff for the last hour and got to talk outside of football. It was all good stuff. Nothing crazy, just small talk, and I really enjoyed it."

The conversation wasn't focused on football today, as Ramil will look to have more of those conversations during his upcoming official visits.

"I will be back up here for an official on the 17th," he said of this. "I will be putting out all of my other official dates, but I will be here then. Getting to see how that O-line room looks will be huge. Just seeing how the coaches get along with them and what their goals are. Just getting a real feel for the team."

The time allowed him to get to know Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee on a more personal level as well.

"He is a player's coach, one hundred percent," Ramil said of Elarbee. "He wants to see them get developed, and he is going to be there for you on the shit days and make sure you become the best person and player."

So what is the Vols offensive line guru like about Ramil's game?

"Just how I move, my size and my athleticism, and how their schemes and techniques fit into what I am doing at Thompson, right now," Ramil said of what Elarbee has told him he likes about his game.

This trip marks his second visit to Knoxville. Ramil admits it is the environment that sets Tennessee apart from other schools right now.

"Just the environment really," Ramil said of what makes Tennessee different from the other schools pursuing him. "The coaching staff how interactive they are and how they are always trying to be around the players. Obviously, that is is how it is in recruiting, but it is a different feel here."

Ramil will narrow his choices sooner than later, but that does not mean he is close to a decision, as he does have a timeline in mind.

"I don't see myself making a decision until sometime in the season, but I think I will be putting out a couple of top schools soon," he said of this.

In the end, what is it going to come down to for a school to land him?

"Really how I think the coaches feel about me, what I think I am going to get out of the coaches and how comfortable I am with the entire team," he said of this. "If that school fits me and if I know it is the place."