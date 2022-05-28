One Casualty during Compo Storm

There wasn't any snow on the ground Saturday, but that didn't stop Newark from tying its record for daily snowfall set back in 2004. That's right. New Jersey's largest city tied its "snowfall record" during the latest round of storms to strike the tri-state over Memorial Day weekend. No, it...
It's the time of year when our minds wander away from our work computer, and out the window. We watch the green leaves bounce in the breeze on a sunny day, and take a mental vacation. You start thinking about how best to spend your free time over the summer. If you're anything like me, that fantastical mind voyage begins and ends with the beach.
BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Patrol vessels and dive teams are searching for a missing individual after going into the water from their vessel. The vessel was anchored while the individual went missing, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Boaters are advised to stay out of the way of the search operation. This […]
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — A teenager was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital after falling from a cliff at Gillette Castle State Park into the Connecticut River. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the boy has facial injuries and is in stable condition. DEEP EnCon Police, East...
BROOKFIELD — Patrol vessels and divers scoured the waters on Tuesday, searching for a person who went missing on Candlewood Lake over Memorial Day weekend. The individual was on a vessel when they went into the water on Sunday evening, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shoreline East train stopped running on Saturday after the storm caused a tree to fall and set a wire on fire, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said. According to CT DOT, a tree was loosened by the storm and fell on a wire at Shaws Cove near New London. […]
You're already brave for clicking on this link. I chose to write about this and I already have the creeps. But that's the point! By the end of this article you will hopefully be armed with enough knowledge to keep one of the most hair-raising insects out of your home.
(WFSB) - A number of state parks closed to new visitors on Monday after their parking lots filled to capacity. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list to its Twitter feed. The list, as of 3:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, included:. Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.
I'm an idiot, I obviously knew it was Memorial Day yesterday, but I was still kinda rattled when that huge plane flew over me during Torrington's Memorial Day Parade. I'm sure you heard and felt it, but did you see it? It flew over New Milford's Memorial Day Parade also.
MONROE, CT — Families lining Monroe Turnpike sat in folding chairs and on beach blankets Sunday afternoon, while cheering on marchers in the town’s first Memorial Day Parade since 2019. The annual event was canceled due to rain last spring, but this year’s parade, honoring the men and...
The tiny townsfolk, aka Harry Keebler and family, are experiencing a bit of a crisis. Harry took to social media to explain his plight. “I decided to clean up and do my spring planting hopeful that my house will be spared!”. Spared?. It appears that Harry, a resident of...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said one person was trapped in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street. McCarthy said the person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. News 8 will update this story as details become […]
55 Long Lots Rd: Tree limb partially blocking road. 220 South Compo Road: Closed due to wires. 73 Turkey Road South: Closed due to downed tree. 330 Post Road West (Westbound) Lanes: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms Road at Maple Avenue: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms...
A commercial fisherman saw a shark struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach. This happened at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway Bridge. The fisherman pulled over to help and called the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Hempstead Bay constable. By the...
Bridgeport, Conn. (WTNH) – A large boat docked at Cedar Marina in Bridgeport has caught fire. The boat is docked near the diesel fuel storage, and a second boat has been exposed to the flames, according to officials. This is an ongoing story, stay tuned with News 8 for updates.
Comments / 0